Vermonters protest Trump nominees’ climate change stances

BURLINGTON — Nearly 100 Vermonters marched Monday on Church Street in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and the effect Senate confirmation of his nominees could have on the environment.

The event was part of a nationwide call to action by the environmental justice organization 350.org. Members of 350Vermont, the local affiliate, organized the Burlington demonstration.

The afternoon temperature hovered just below 12 degrees as demonstrators took a stance against specific Cabinet nominees seen as deniers of climate change and the impact of human activity on the climate.

“In three days it will be 45 degrees. Nature is in a constant state of confusion,” said Keri Ellis, a 350Vermont volunteer who helped organize the march. “We’re experiencing the impacts of climate change with these more extreme weather conditions. At least we can go inside. Some species can’t.”

In what it called the “Day Against Denial,” 350.org urged residents in all 50 states to send a message to U.S. senators to block Trump’s Cabinet nominees in the hearing process set to begin on Capitol Hill this week.

“Here in Vermont I’m not too concerned that we need to pressure Sens. (Bernie) Sanders and (Patrick) Leahy,” said Grant Taylor, a volunteer for 350Vermont. “But we are standing in solidarity on what is a global issue.”

People gathered at Sanders’ offices on Church Street, where a letter was signed before being delivered in person by 350Vermont representatives. The letter first praised Sanders for his continued effort to mitigate global warming and his public position taken against Trump’s nominees.

The letter specifically scrutinized candidates believed to be climate change deniers, including Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who spent his career at a company that opponents say has tried to sway public opinion to deny climate change. The letter said that Scott Pruitt, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, wants to abolish the department.

“I feel that it’s just outrageous that the CEO of Exxon Mobil can be a nominee for secretary of state,” said Anya Hunter, a Burlington resident who attended the march. “The muddying of corporations and state seems inconceivable. We need Cabinet members who align with the people, not corporations.”

When the letter was delivered to Sanders’ office, “they told us they’d do what they can,” said Judy Raven, a co-organizer of the Burlington demonstration.

Demonstrators marched down Church Street to Leahy’s office, where Chief of Staff John Tracy was outside waiting to accept the letter addressed to the senator.

He said Leahy shares the sentiments expressed in the letter and that Leahy will be doing everything he can to block questionable candidates, but that it’s the number of votes that will decide the new Cabinet.

“Sen. Leahy looks forward to the hearings where he can share the questions and concerns of Vermonters,” Tracy said. “He will do his due diligence and ask the tough questions, but it’s a simple majority.”

Because Vermont’s senators already share the demonstrators’ concerns, Tracy urged them to reach out to friends and relatives in other states and persuade them to contact their elected officials.

“Your voice does matter,” he said.