Vermont Historical Society Screens ‘Vermont Speaks for Itself’

News Release — Vermont Historical Society

Jan 6, 2016

Contact:

Matthew Johnson

Vermont Historical Society

[email protected]

(802) 479-8519

Vermont Speaks For Itself

Suggested tweet: Vermont Speaks For Itself

Barre, Vt. – Join the Vermont Historical Society on January 14 at 2:00 pm for a special screening of Vermont Speaks For Itself, a 1973 social justice multi-media documentary project produced and distributed by the Vermont Media Collective in the mid-1970s, The screening will be followed by a community conversation building on the film’s themes of social justice, economic reform, progressive activism, and support for all Vermonters.

Vermont Speaks For Itself is a documentary, which uses extensive interviews with Vermonters to illustrate the economic and social conditions faced by Vermont’s low-income and working people during that period, backed with additional narration that highlights research and proposes solutions. A traditional string band soundtrack recorded by local performers accentuates the project.

Light refreshments provided. Please contact Amanda Gustin for more information: [email protected] , (802) 479-8500. Part of ongoing programming for the exhibit Freaks, Radicals, & Hippies: Counterculture in 1970s Vermont. The exhibit will also be open that day from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

What: Screening & Community Conversation: Vermont Speaks for Itself, social justice in the 1970s and its legacy today

Where: Vermont History Center, 60 Washington St, Barre VT

When: Saturday, January 14, 2:00 pm

Visit the Society’s website at www.vermonthistory.org.