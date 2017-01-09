Vermont Historical Society Screens ‘Vermont Speaks for Itself’

News Release — Vermont Historical Society
Jan 6, 2016
Contact:
Matthew Johnson
Vermont Historical Society
[email protected]
(802) 479-8519
Vermont Speaks For Itself
Suggested tweet: Vermont Speaks For Itself
Barre, Vt. – Join the Vermont Historical Society on January 14 at 2:00 pm for a special screening of Vermont Speaks For Itself, a 1973 social justice multi-media documentary project produced and distributed by the Vermont Media Collective in the mid-1970s, The screening will be followed by a community conversation building on the film’s themes of social justice, economic reform, progressive activism, and support for all Vermonters.
Vermont Speaks For Itself is a documentary, which uses extensive interviews with Vermonters to illustrate the economic and social conditions faced by Vermont’s low-income and working people during that period, backed with additional narration that highlights research and proposes solutions. A traditional string band soundtrack recorded by local performers accentuates the project.
Light refreshments provided. Please contact Amanda Gustin for more information: [email protected], (802) 479-8500. Part of ongoing programming for the exhibit Freaks, Radicals, & Hippies: Counterculture in 1970s Vermont. The exhibit will also be open that day from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
What: Screening & Community Conversation: Vermont Speaks for Itself, social justice in the 1970s and its legacy today
Where: Vermont History Center, 60 Washington St, Barre VT
When: Saturday, January 14, 2:00 pm
Visit the Society’s website at www.vermonthistory.org.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.