Vermont Fish & Wildlife informs anglers of 2017 fishing law digest errors

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife

January 6, 2017

Media Contact:

Bernie Pientka, (802) 879-5698

Department aims to provide clarification on regulation misprints

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reaching out to both resident and non-resident anglers to provide clarification on four errors published in the 2017 Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations digest recently put on shelves at license agents statewide.

The first error pertains to the sale or purchase of fish, and is found on page 18. The digest text currently states, “A permit is required to sell or buy fish caught in Vermont.” This is inaccurate.

The regulation should read: “A person shall not buy or sell a salmon, trout, lake trout, walleye, northern pike, muskellunge or black bass taken in this state, or imported from another state or country where sale of such fish is prohibited, except such fish reared in licensed propagation farms within the state.” This means under the current regulations, anglers may sell fish and businesses may buy fish caught in Vermont that are not listed above.

The second error relates to the daily limit of yellow perch for Vermont lakes, ponds, impoundments, reservoirs and particular rivers and streams, found in Table 2 on page 87. The digest text currently lists a daily limit of “None” for yellow perch under Table 2. This is erroneous. The correct daily limit of yellow perch under Table 2 is “50”.

The third error is found on page 77 under the listing for Goshen Dam (Sugar Hill Reservoir). Information for an unrelated waterbody was inadvertently listed for Goshen Dam. The correct information should be: Town – Goshen, County – Addison, Table – 5, Ice Fishing Table – 6, Map – 9, Lake Area (acres) – 63, Access – BLANK, Internal Combustion Boat Motors Allowed – BLANK, Other Boating Restrictions – BLANK. Additionally, the only special regulations that apply to Goshen Dam are: “Only open to fishing from 2nd Saturday April to Oct. 31,” and “Closed to ice fishing.”

The final error is the accidental omission of Great Averill Lake (towns of Norton and Averill, also referred to as Big Averill Lake) from the Index of Lakes & Ponds beginning on page 73. However, this waterbody and all applicable information and regulations are referenced under the listing for Big Averill Lake found on page 74 of the digest.

“We hope anglers will take note of this information, and pass it on to any of their fellow fishing friends as well,” said Bernie Pientka, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “Also, as a reminder, waterbody-specific regulations accompanying waters listed in the indexes of lakes and ponds and rivers and streams in the digest always supersede general state fishing regulations.”

Anglers with questions regarding the 2017 Vermont Fishing Guide & Regulations digest, or Vermont fishing regulations in general, should contact their local game warden. Contact information for all Vermont game wardens is available on page 92 of the digest and can also be found online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont, access the new “Vermont Online Fish Regulations Tool,” or purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.