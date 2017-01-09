Suspect Charged after Making Online Threat Against Probation Officer

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Press Release — Montpelier Police Dept.

Jan. 6, 2017

Contact:

Chief Anthony J. Facos

(802) 223-3445

Suspect Charged with Disturbance of the Peace Via Electronic Communication after making Online Threat to Slit Throat of Probation Officer

On Thursday January 5, 2015, the Montpelier Police Department received information from the Barre City Police Department regarding specific threats made towards a Vermont Department of Corrections Probation Officer. The individual responsible for these threats was identified as Christopher Morse (21) of Montpelier. MPD officers met with Morse at his residence on January 5 and confronted Morse about his threats. In one of Morse’s Facebook posts, he allegedly threatens that if the probation officer doesn’t drop a no contact order (between he and his girlfriend), he would do the following: “I’m gonna slit her (expletive) throat while her co workers watch.”

Based on this investigation, which also involved the Barre City PD, and the Vermont Department of Corrections, Morse was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court for Friday, January 06, 2017 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charge Disturbance of the Peace via Electronic Communication.