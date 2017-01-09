Suspect Charged after Making Online Threat Against Probation Officer

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Press Release — Montpelier Police Dept.
Jan. 6, 2017
Contact:
Chief Anthony J. Facos
(802) 223-3445
Suspect Charged with Disturbance of the Peace Via Electronic Communication after making Online Threat to Slit Throat of Probation Officer
On Thursday January 5, 2015, the Montpelier Police Department received information from the Barre City Police Department regarding specific threats made towards a Vermont Department of Corrections Probation Officer. The individual responsible for these threats was identified as Christopher Morse (21) of Montpelier. MPD officers met with Morse at his residence on January 5 and confronted Morse about his threats. In one of Morse’s Facebook posts, he allegedly threatens that if the probation officer doesn’t drop a no contact order (between he and his girlfriend), he would do the following: “I’m gonna slit her (expletive) throat while her co workers watch.”
Based on this investigation, which also involved the Barre City PD, and the Vermont Department of Corrections, Morse was cited to appear in Washington Superior Court for Friday, January 06, 2017 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charge Disturbance of the Peace via Electronic Communication.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
