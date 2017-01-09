New Partners for Vermont’s Green Business Program

News Release — Northeast Recycling Council

Jan. 3, 2017

Contact:

Mary Ann Remolador, [email protected], 802-254-3636

Brattleboro, VT- The Vermont Green Business Program (VT GBP) is an environmental assistance and recognition program for businesses in the Green Mountain State that support sustainable business practices. It is administered by the Vermont Environmental Assistance Office (EAO) of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR). VT GBP is a no-cost, voluntary program that promotes improved environmental and economic performance and enhances public recognition for environmental excellence of Vermont businesses. The Program includes 236 businesses—hotels, restaurants, marinas, golf courses, and groceries in the Green Mountain State.

From the Program’s inception EAO partnered with the VT Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Now in the Program’s 17th year, the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) has been selected to help coordinate the Vermont Green Business Program in partnership with EAO. “NERC is delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with the VT EAO to grow and improve the VT GBP,” stated Lynn Rubinstein, Executive Director of the Northeast Recycling Council.

In addition, NERC is working with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) and the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund (VSJF) to further support the VT GBP. “Supporting the VT GBP is a natural extension of our organization’s work,” said VBSR Executive Director, Jane Campbell. “Any time we can encourage more businesses to operate in this way, the result is better for Vermont’s workforce, climate, and economy. When we support programs that support people, planet, and profit, everyone wins.”

According to Ellen Kahler, Executive Director of the VSJF, “We’re excited to work with NERC on this important initiative. In this era of climate change, it’s important for all Vermont companies and government agencies to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The VT GBP is a great way for companies to learn about proactive steps they can take that not only make sense for the environment but also make good business sense.”

NERC (www.nerc.org) is a non-profit organization that conducts research, projects, training, and outreach on issues associated with source reduction, reuse, recycling, composting, and environmentally preferable purchasing.

VBSR (http://www.vbsr.org/) is a statewide, non-profit business association with a mission to advance business ethics that value people, planet, and profit. Through economic development, education, public influence, and networking, VBSR strives to help 750+ members set a high standard for protecting the natural, human, and economic environments of the state’s residents, while remaining profitable.

The VSJF (http://www.vsjf.org/), located in Montpelier, Vermont, was created by the Vermont Legislature in 1995 to nurture the sustainable development of Vermont’s economy. VSJF provides business assistance, network development, research and financing in agriculture and food system, forest product, waste management, renewable energy, and environmental technology sectors.