Funding Available from the Vermont Community Foundation

Funding is now available from several grant programs of the Vermont Community Foundation for 2017 projects. A full list of available grants with updated deadlines and guidelines for each program is available at www.vermontcf.org/AvailableGrants. The following competitive grant round have online applications open now:

The Small and Inspiring program awards grants of $500 to $2,500 to support work that builds community. With this program, the Community Foundation wants to find and fund projects in every town in Vermont where a small grant can make a big difference. This program will fund projects that connect people to one another in meaningful ways, connect people to the environment in ways that encourage stewardship and a greater sense of place and belonging, or connect people with opportunities for positive social interaction and benefit. Applications for the first round of 2017 are due at 5:00 p.m. on February 1. Visit www.vermontcf.org/SI to learn more.

The Innovations and Collaborations program awards grants of $10,000 to $20,000 to support projects that help nonprofits from across sectors and regions work together closely on shared solutions to critical community needs. Typically, applications are accepted from one lead organization in partnership with one or more additional collaborating organizations. Letters of Interest for the first round of 2017 are due at 5:00 p.m. on February 1. Visit www.vermontcf.org/IC to learn more.

Nonprofit Capacity Building grants of no more than $2,500 each are available to help nonprofits with the cost of consultants to facilitate discussions related to strategic planning, development of an organizational fundraising strategy, or orchestrating a merger. Applications for 2017 will be reviewed on a rolling basis starting January 1. Visit www.vermontcf.org/NCB to learn more.

Funding continues to be available from the Special and Urgent Needs (SUN) program, which helps Vermont nonprofits with unexpected expenses that impact their ability to meet their mission. A SUN grant of up to $5,000 can help an organization manage an unbudgeted, unforeseen, and time-sensitive emergency or take advantage of an unanticipated opportunity that will enhance its work. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Organizations are encouraged to contact the Community Foundation with questions after reading the full guidelines at www.vermontcf.org/SUN.