Dartmouth-Hitchcock Partners for Community Wellness Expands Leadership Group

News Release — Dartmouth-Hitchcock

January 5, 2017

Contact:

Rick Adams

(603) 653-1910

[email protected]

LEBANON, NH — Four new members have joined the leadership team of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Partners for Community Wellness (PCW). The PCW Executive Committee recently approved Catherine Bardier, Director of Wellness and Community Health at New London Hospital; New Hampshire attorney John Kitchen; Jill Lord, Director of Community Health at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center; and Amanda Grappone Osmer, CEO and fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive in Concord, NH.

Partners for Community Wellness are citizen representatives who work with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to inspire and advance healthier communities across New Hampshire and Vermont, through education, advocacy, and philanthropy.

With these new additions, the executive committee is now comprised of 14 members. They are led by Chair William E. Boyle, Jr. MD, and Vice Chair Antoinette LaMonica, both of Hanover, NH. The leadership group also includes Bruce McLaughry of Norwich, VT; Dave Cioffi of Etna, NH; Maureen Hirtle of Hookset, N.H; and Eva Castillo of Manchester, NH. Former PCW Chair Jane Stetson, of Norwich, VT, whose term ended last year, continues as an ex-officio member.

The Executive Committee is strengthened by the addition of Bardier and Lord, whose collaboration with many health and wellness groups in their own communities will enhance PCW’s relationships with community coalitions like Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL), prevention partnerships, and state public health councils.

Osmer’s standing as a leader in family-friendly workplace practices brings the voice of the business community into PCW’s health policy work. Her connectivity to the southern region of New Hampshire is an asset to PCW’s work improving the health and wellness needs of both businesses and communities alike. She is especially passionate about advocacy work surrounding early childhood health and education.

The addition of Kitchen to the leadership group provides a valuable connection to the legal community. He is a trust attorney who brings a passion for improving advance care planning in the state, strong relationships with the NH Bar Association, and experience with New Hampshire legislature. He is a trained facilitator with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Honoring Care Decisions program to improve and promote advance care planning.

“Our four new Executive Committee members bring a depth and breadth of experience in business, law, health and prevention that will serve our communities and healthcare delivery system well,” noted PCW Director Karen Borgstrom. “We are thrilled that they are joining PCW’s leadership team.”