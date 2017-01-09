Arrest Made in Numerous Montpelier Burglaries

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼News Release — Montpelier Police Department

Jan. 6, 2017

Contact:

Chief Anthony J. Facos

Detective Steve Nolan

(802) 223-3445

On December 7, 2016, the Montpelier Police Department had received multiple reports of burglaries from area businesses and state offices. MPD personnel investigated a total five burglaries, all believed to have occurred between December 6 and 7, 2016. These burglaries included the following: the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles involving the attempted theft of an ATM, National Life involving the attempted theft of an ATM, Montpelier’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Vermont Tire, and Formula Ford where the theft of a van occurred.

As the scope of these investigations expanded beyond Montpelier, MPD worked closely with the Burlington PD to identify the suspect allegedly responsible for these and other crimes. Based this joint investigation with MPD and BPD, MPD has cited Brian K. LeClair (36) of Colchester, VT. LeClair, who is currently incarcerated at the North West Correctional Center in St Albans, was cited into Washington Superior Court for January 26, 2017 to answer to the charges of five counts of burglary, aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release.

This investigation is ongoing and has included other jurisdictions in Washington and Chittenden Counties. Anyone with information regarding these and other burglaries is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or the Montpelier Police Department.