Walt Amses: Let it snow …

Editor’s note: Walt Amses is a writer and former educator who lives in Calais.The snow is deep — over our knees in places — but the texture and weight of talcum powder, as we break a trail up an old logging road, silently absorbing a panorama of shimmering white, illuminating this New Year’s Day with sharply contrasting images and shadows, evergreens silhouetted against a sublime blue sky, and a quiet so comforting and deep that the afternoon becomes a series of moments to savor, a checkmark in the column of living life to the fullest.
What a difference a year makes in so many ways. The 2015 holiday season was bracketed by unprecedented warmth in December and as snowless a winter as north central Vermont has experienced in a number of years. Several of us impulsively threw ourselves into the neighborhood pond on Christmas Eve, ostensively to beat the heat, only to quickly learn first hand what “relatively” means when modifying the word warm. There was an audible collective sigh of relief this year when it became apparent that swimmers would need a splitting maul to gain entry.
Thus far the winter has been an oxymoronic combination of enough snowfall, but with temperatures warm enough to make outdoor recreation less life threatening and all the more enjoyable. Although we’re still waiting for “the big one,” several large enough, four to six inch snowfalls have blown through, providing an ecstatic holiday break for both downhill and cross country ski areas; an early opportunity for snowmobilers; and nirvana for lovers of the embracing solitude only a pair of snowshoes can bestow.
It is believed that snowshoes have been around for 4,000 to 6,000 years, probably originating in the Caucasus of Central Asia, and most likely modernized significantly by North American native cultures, each developing their own unique shape. Initially a necessity for winter loggers, trappers, hunters and legendary mountain men, snowshoes were also used by soldiers in the French and Indian War, only becoming a source of recreation in the late 19th century with the inception of “hiking” clubs in Quebec that paired snowshoeing with food and drink — quite probably merriment ensued.
Downhill skiing became history for me several years ago and I’m grateful I didn’t become history with it, which was quite possible considering that in several decades on various mountains much of my time was spent rolling, bouncing and tumbling until I reached a place of insufficient gravity to wrench me any further.
Although we’re clearly the first humans to come this way since the snow fell, there is evidence all around us that a menagerie of local critters has passed this way recently, perhaps even spooked by our presence. Squirrels, a turkey or two, perhaps a coyote and a deer whose narrow hooves pierced so deeply into the white mantle that his belly plowed a wide path toward the cover of deeper woods. The distinct tracks of a snowshoe hare caught our attention through the irony they embodied as perhaps the original inspiration for precisely what we were doing.
Downhill skiing became history for me several years ago and I’m grateful I didn’t become history with it, which was quite possible considering that in several decades on various mountains much of my time was spent rolling, bouncing and tumbling until I reached a place of insufficient gravity to wrench me any further. Crossed tips, caught edges and zero skills, coupled with an all-encompassing fear that went unacknowledged until years later, conspired to insure that every lift ticket I purchased felt like a potential do not resuscitate order.
At first I fared somewhat better on cross country skis, provided the terrain was flat as a billiard table and as smooth as Dwayne Johnson’s head. Any deviation thereof became a thoroughly humiliating display of XC equipment being even more difficult to control than its downhill counterpart. I was also too preoccupied with not looking like Bambi every time I snowplowed to achieve even minimal success.
Since I emerged from both activities retaining my ability to walk — against all odds — snowshoeing became the logical go-to winter activity. I don’t fall (not as much, anyway), the workout is exceptional, and if I’m pressed for time, I don’t even have to drive — I can just walk out the basement door and head for the woods. A bonus is that it can be as solitary or social as you want, exceptional for either ponderous pondering or glib banter depending on the psyche of the day.
Making our way back to the road is less of a slog with the trail already broken and a measure of the route distinctly downhill as our perspiration evaporates, reminding us that it’s still winter in Vermont no matter how comfortable we felt two hours ago. The warmth of the car feels good as the last rays of afternoon sunshine slip behind the hillside; the heater feels even better as we head for home, content that we got a jump start on 2017, finding a sweet spot of refuge we very well might need to access in the year ahead.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
