Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Jan. 7

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule: 1/7/17 -1/13/17
Saturday, January 7
7:30 – 11:00 PM
Governor’s Inaugural Gala
141 Shamrock Rd. So. Burlington
Monday, January 9
7:10 – 7:30 AM
Charlie, Ernie and Lisa Show – Ernie’s Roast
Listen in the Burlington area at 620 AM, or online at www.newstalk620wvmt.com.
10:00 – 10:30 AM
Attend event with SunCommon and Hunger Mountain Coop
Hunger Mountain Coop, Stonecutters Way, Montpelier
4:30 – 5:30 PM
Presidential Scholars Awards
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House
Tuesday, January 10
10:00 AM
Attend reception honoring Senator Bill Doyle
Vermont State House
Wednesday, January 11
10:45 – 11:00 AM
Let’s Grow Kids Press Conference
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House
12:00 – 12:30 PM
Vermont Commission on Women Lunch
Capitol Plaza 100 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602
Friday, January 13
12:00 – 1:00 PM
Guest on Vermont Edition
Tune in across the state on Vermont Public Radio
Please note that this schedule is subject to change.
