Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Jan. 7

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule: 1/7/17 -1/13/17

Saturday, January 7

7:30 – 11:00 PM

Governor’s Inaugural Gala

141 Shamrock Rd. So. Burlington

Monday, January 9

7:10 – 7:30 AM

Charlie, Ernie and Lisa Show – Ernie’s Roast

Listen in the Burlington area at 620 AM, or online at www.newstalk620wvmt.com.

10:00 – 10:30 AM

Attend event with SunCommon and Hunger Mountain Coop

Hunger Mountain Coop, Stonecutters Way, Montpelier

4:30 – 5:30 PM

Presidential Scholars Awards

Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House

Tuesday, January 10

10:00 AM

Attend reception honoring Senator Bill Doyle

Vermont State House

Wednesday, January 11

10:45 – 11:00 AM

Let’s Grow Kids Press Conference

Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House

12:00 – 12:30 PM

Vermont Commission on Women Lunch

Capitol Plaza 100 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602

Friday, January 13

12:00 – 1:00 PM

Guest on Vermont Edition

Tune in across the state on Vermont Public Radio

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.