 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Jan. 7

Jan. 8, 2017, 7:55 am by Leave a Comment

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Appearance Schedule: 1/7/17 -1/13/17

Saturday, January 7

7:30 – 11:00 PM
Governor’s Inaugural Gala
141 Shamrock Rd. So. Burlington

Monday, January 9

7:10 – 7:30 AM
Charlie, Ernie and Lisa Show – Ernie’s Roast
Listen in the Burlington area at 620 AM, or online at www.newstalk620wvmt.com.

10:00 – 10:30 AM
Attend event with SunCommon and Hunger Mountain Coop
Hunger Mountain Coop, Stonecutters Way, Montpelier

4:30 – 5:30 PM
Presidential Scholars Awards
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House

Tuesday, January 10

10:00 AM
Attend reception honoring Senator Bill Doyle
Vermont State House

Wednesday, January 11

10:45 – 11:00 AM
Let’s Grow Kids Press Conference
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House

12:00 – 12:30 PM
Vermont Commission on Women Lunch
Capitol Plaza 100 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602

Friday, January 13

12:00 – 1:00 PM
Guest on Vermont Edition
Tune in across the state on Vermont Public Radio

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Gov. Phil Scott’s public appearance schedule for the week of Ja..."