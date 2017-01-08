Don Keelan: The dumbing of Vermont

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Don Keelan, a certified public accountant and resident of Arlington. The piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.On Dec. 12, they came by the hundreds and packed the Burr & Burton Academy gymnasium. Some estimates placed the number at over 800 to hear the chairman of the Vermont State Board of Education, Stephan Morse, justify his board’s changes to Rule 2200. Some voiced concerned that the changes, if adopted, would cause irreversible harm to Vermont’s independent schools. The purpose of the meeting was for the board to obtain the public’s response to the proposed changes.
The proposed changes are to determine if the VSBE should continue to fund independent schools that receive tax dollars, unless the schools adopt policies that have more financial transparency, tighter fiscal reporting and full inclusion when it comes to special education students.
A common theme that was heard from the 120 members of the public, who were each given two minutes to make a statement, was: Is there a problem and why now? Manchester and its surrounding towns are still adjusting to the emotional and fiscal impact that was imposed upon them by 1997’s Act 60/68. In addition, area schools, Manchester Elementary Middle School being one of them, are also wrestling with the impact of Act 46 and having to consolidate with other school districts.
The fact that the VSBE public hearing was held at Burr & Burton was in fact fortuitous – and I hope not lost on Mr. Morse. The 187-year-old private school is considered to be one of Vermont’s premiere secondary educational institutions.
Mr. Morse, let’s be honest. You and your board are under severe pressure from the state and national teachers union officials to make our independent schools conform with public schools.
The cynical side of me believes that the school’s long success is the very reason why the VSBE is on the attack. The VSBE has been inept in dealing with raising the quality of education at many of the state’s public schools (just look at the recent statewide test scores), so it’s turning its attention to the independents.
Chairman Morse’s comments about his board’s concern over the independent school’s lack of fiscal reporting (transparency) gives him concern over the independents’ ability for sustainability because the VSBE doesn’t know the details – and could give cause for the state to have to step in. This is pure rubbish, as well as is his comment that the failure of the California Charter Academy is sufficient justification for more data from the Vermont independent schools.
But what was far more egregious were Morse’s comments concerning what had taken place earlier this year at Burlington College. According to Chairman Morse, his agency regulates higher education and now the state has to absorb the cost of the failure of Burlington College. Not so fast, Mr. Morse – the lenders, vendors, faculty, students and staff have had to absorb the cost at Burlington College.
The VSBE was asleep at the switch when a major financial fraud was perpetrated at Burlington College, which could have been avoided had the VSBE been paying attention. To use the disaster at Burlington College as a subterfuge by the VSBE to obtain additional information from the independent schools is a disgrace.
What the VSBE failed to mention is how well-financed our state’s independent schools are. Burr & Burton is an excellent example. The school can keep its tuition as low as it has because most, if not all, of its capital improvements – buildings and equipment – have been financed from donations and not through bonded debt, as is the case with our public schools. Would Mr. Morse care to estimate what the cost of operating Burr & Burton would be if it had to go to the bond market and finance all of the first-class facilities it has in place?
Mr. Morse, let’s be honest. You and your board are under severe pressure from the state and national teachers union officials to make our independent schools conform with public schools. The success of our state’s independent schools must be very unsettling to the board, the state education department and to the teachers unions. To paraphrase the late Sen. Patrick Moynihan, “Will you, your board and the state education department cease dumbing down Vermont?”
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
