News Release — Washington Electric Co-op

January 6, 2017

Contact:

Patty Richards, General Manager

802-223-5245

Charging Electric Vehicles With 100-Percent Renewable Power With Student Support, Washington Electric Co-op Installs Its Fourth EV Station at Harwood Union High School

EAST MONTPELIER – Washington Electric Cooperative has launched a project to support the proliferation of emissions-free electric vehicles in its service territory – a territory that, by some measures, is the most rural utility service territory in Vermont. Aided by a $147,000 grant from the Vermont Low-Income Trust for Energy (VLITE), WEC has set about installing Level II electric-vehicle charging stations at strategic locations, knowing that by helping to develop an infrastructure that makes electric vehicle (EV) usage more practical, the Co-op can encourage an increasing number of Vermonters – including rural Vermonters – to purchase them.

The latest of these charging stations to come on line is positioned in a parking lot at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury. A cold but enthusiastic group of students, teachers, administrators, and WEC officials held a hasty ribbon-cutting ceremony in blustery weather on Friday morning, December 9, 2016. The students were members of Harwood’s Sustainability Club; they had advocated diligently and persuasively for the charging station during protracted negotiations between the high school and the electric co-op.

“We were very impressed by the commitment of these Harwood students, and we give them a lot of credit for helping us site this new charging station at their school,” said WEC General Manager Patty Richards. “They know that it’s their generation who will be the main beneficiaries of sustainable practices related to energy and the environment, and who will bear the heaviest burden if as a society and state we fail act now.”

Also present for the occasion was David Roberts, senior consultant for Drive Electric Vermont, a nonprofit advocacy and informational organization formed by state agencies and the Vermont Energy Investment Corp. Roberts’ car was one of two that were connected to the station as the event was held.

The Harwood EV station is the fourth that Washington Electric has deployed thus far. The others are located at Cabot Cooperative Creamery’s administrative offices in Waitsfield, at the Agency of Transportation commuter parking lot off I-89 Exit 9 in Middlesex, and at Rumney School, also in Middlesex. WEC is working toward a fifth installation near its headquarters in East Montpelier in 2017.

“There has been a lot of emphasis on ‘greening-up’ the electric power supply in Vermont,” said Richards, “and at Washington Electric Cooperative we have taken that commitment seriously, to the point that our power is already 100-percent renewable.

“But the transportation sector is what presents the biggest challenge for Vermont as we strive to meet the ambitious goals for renewable energy set out in the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan. Transportation – chiefly gasoline-fueled vehicles – accounts for 34 percent of Vermont’s energy consumption and 46 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Reducing those numbers significantly is probably hardest in very rural places, like WEC’s service territory. However, recent years have seen advances in EV technology, enabling cars to travel greater distances before re-charging, charging vehicles in less time, and making EVs more affordable. Developing the infrastructure that serves them is an equally important step.

“We are particularly indebted to VLITE for funding this effort we’ve undertaken,” said Richards. “Because of VLITE’s generosity and commitment to this cause, we can provide these charging stations without the cost being borne by our Co-op members, so it does not affect our rates.”

Washington Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit utility that serves approximately 10,800 member-owners in 41 towns, in Washington, Orange, Caledonia, and Orleans counties.

For further information, contact Washington Electric Cooperative.