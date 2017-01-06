VDIA Vermont Dairy Farmers’ Appreciation Banquet

News Release — VDIA
January 05, 2017
Contact:
Alan Curler at 802.388.1944 or [email protected] to reserve tickets in advance.
Essex Junction, VT – The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA) announces that the 2017 Dairy Farmers’ Appreciation Banquet will be held on Thursday, February 2nd at the Champlain Valley Exposition during the Vermont Farm Show. The Vermont Dairy Industry Association, in cooperation with the Vermont Farm Show and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, hosts this annual mid-day celebration where Vermont’s Highest-Quality-Milk award winners, Finley Award recipient, and Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year are recognized. Doors open at 11:30 AM and award recipients will be available to the media.
Who: Dairy farmers, friends, university and extension personnel, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets personnel, state legislators, representatives of Vermont’s Congressional delegation, industry representatives
What: 2016 John C. Finley Award – Presented annually by VDIA. This award recognizes a person whose character, dedication to Vermont agriculture and education, and accomplishments most closely resemble the goals, ideals and achievements that were so important to John Finley.
Vermont Dairy Farmer of the Year Award – Presented each year by UVM Extension and VDIA, this award is part of the New England Green Pastures Program. All aspects of farm management are evaluated in selecting the winner.
Highest-Quality-Milk Awards – Sponsored by VDIA. This award is presented to the dairy farmers (cow and goat) who produce Vermont’s best quality milk. Runners-up are also recognized.
Where: ChamplainValleyExpositionduringtheVermontFarmShow.
When: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 from Noon to 2 pm.
How: Banquet tickets are $10. They can be purchased in advance or at the door (cash/check). Seating is limited. Contact Alan Curler at 802.388.1944 or [email protected] to reserve tickets in advance.
The Vermont Dairy Industry Association also sponsors the FFA Dairy Foods Career Development Event which is held during the Farm Show. The VDIA works for the mutual benefit of its members, dairy farmers, consumers, and the dairy industry; and encourages and promotes close cooperation with educational institutions and other agencies related to the dairy industry.
￼
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.