VDIA Vermont Dairy Farmers’ Appreciation Banquet

News Release — VDIA

January 05, 2017

Contact:

Alan Curler at 802.388.1944 or [email protected] to reserve tickets in advance.

Essex Junction, VT – The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA) announces that the 2017 Dairy Farmers’ Appreciation Banquet will be held on Thursday, February 2nd at the Champlain Valley Exposition during the Vermont Farm Show. The Vermont Dairy Industry Association, in cooperation with the Vermont Farm Show and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, hosts this annual mid-day celebration where Vermont’s Highest-Quality-Milk award winners, Finley Award recipient, and Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year are recognized. Doors open at 11:30 AM and award recipients will be available to the media.

Who: Dairy farmers, friends, university and extension personnel, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets personnel, state legislators, representatives of Vermont’s Congressional delegation, industry representatives

What: 2016 John C. Finley Award – Presented annually by VDIA. This award recognizes a person whose character, dedication to Vermont agriculture and education, and accomplishments most closely resemble the goals, ideals and achievements that were so important to John Finley.

Vermont Dairy Farmer of the Year Award – Presented each year by UVM Extension and VDIA, this award is part of the New England Green Pastures Program. All aspects of farm management are evaluated in selecting the winner.

Highest-Quality-Milk Awards – Sponsored by VDIA. This award is presented to the dairy farmers (cow and goat) who produce Vermont’s best quality milk. Runners-up are also recognized.

Where: ChamplainValleyExpositionduringtheVermontFarmShow.

When: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 from Noon to 2 pm.

How: Banquet tickets are $10. They can be purchased in advance or at the door (cash/check). Seating is limited. Contact Alan Curler at 802.388.1944 or [email protected] to reserve tickets in advance.

The Vermont Dairy Industry Association also sponsors the FFA Dairy Foods Career Development Event which is held during the Farm Show. The VDIA works for the mutual benefit of its members, dairy farmers, consumers, and the dairy industry; and encourages and promotes close cooperation with educational institutions and other agencies related to the dairy industry.

