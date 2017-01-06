VCFA Announces Two Thesis-Year Scholarships for Emerging Filmmakers

News Release — Vermont College of Fine Arts
Jan. 6, 2017
Contact:
Stephen Pite, Ph.D.
[email protected]
802.828.8600
Montpelier, Vt.— The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) MFA in Film program has announced two new scholarship awards geared toward emerging filmmakers. The two full-tuition, thesis-year Emerging Filmmakers Scholarship awards are available for a MFA in Film student’s second and final year of the two-year, low-residency program.
VCFA will award one scholarship to a student working with documentary form; the College will award the second scholarship to a student working in narrative form. Documentary and narrative film projects that explore episodic, transmedia, and hybrid-form filmmaking are encouraged. Each Emerging Filmmakers Scholarship award is worth $26,500 in tuition and fees. These scholarships are available only to new MFA in Film students enrolling for April 2017.
“At VCFA, we have long supported emerging artists, including filmmakers,” said Stephen Pite, Ph.D., program director for MFA in Film. “Filmmakers can often face financial challenges while completing a thesis during their second year of earning an MFA. Through these two Emerging Filmmakers Scholarships, we hope to both support a student’s current project as well as help expand and personalize their voice as a filmmaker.”
The MFA in Film program at VCFA began in 2013 and encourages its students and filmmakers to refine their creative expression through self-created film projects while working with faculty mentors. In the program’s two-year, low-residency model, students attend VCFA’s Montpelier campus in April and October for screenings, workshops, critiques, and lectures, all while developing a detailed semester study plan with faculty. Students then return home and regularly meet with their faculty mentors (via Skype, phone, or in-person) to discuss their MFA projects. For more information about the program, visit the MFA in Film site at vcfa.edu/film.
The application deadline for the Emerging Filmmakers Scholarship is Feb. 25, 2017. Applicants must complete additional requirements in the admissions process to be considered for these scholarships. Contact Sharon Trautwein, assistant director of film admissions, at [email protected] or by phone at 802-828-8649.
