Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation Welcomes Carolyn Blitz and John Larkin to Its Board

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Jan. 5, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Communications & Marketing Specialist

Phone: 802.447.5019

Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

BENNINGTON, VT—January 5, 2017—Carolyn Blitz of Stratton, VT, and John Larkin of North Pownal, VT, have joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation Board of Directors.

“The qualities needed to serve in this important advisory capacity are rare, so we are so pleased to have found them in such abundance in Carolyn and John,” said Leslie Keefe, SVHC’s vice president of corporate development. “Both are highly experienced and deeply compassionate. They will contribute greatly to our mission of providing exceptional care and comfort to the people we serve.”

Blitz is the president of Mountain Media LLC and publisher of Stratton Magazine. She began her career as an executive with the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and served as its vice president of Community Relations. In 1987 Blitz moved to New York to take a position with the National Basketball Association, where she served in a number of capacities, including vice president of Community Relations and vice president of Special Events, during her 20-year career.

Blitz is a member of the Board of Directors of Stratton Mountain Urgent Care at the Carlos Otis Clinic and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mountain School at Winhall. In addition, she serves as president of the Stratton Foundation Board of Directors, is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the State of Vermont, and works as general manager of Stratton Real Estate. She is also the chair of the SVHC Foundation Centennial Committee, which will plan observances of the health system’s 100th anniversary in 2018.

Larkin is an attorney with over 40 years’ experience, admitted to practice in New York in 1966. Upon completion of active duty in the US Army, he joined an established law firm in New York City where he specialized in professional liability defense of law firms and accounting firms. He retired from equity partnership in the firm at the end in 2013.

Larkin holds a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College (’63), JD from Albany Law School, Union University (’66) and an MA in English Literature from Hunter College (’13). He was previously a member of the Union League Club in New York and served on the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Re, a subsidiary of what today is ING, B.V.

The SVHC Foundation Board of Directors consists of 20 members. Directors are nominated by members of the board. The SVHC Foundation’s mission is to engage in development and fundraising activities exclusively for the support of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Corporation.