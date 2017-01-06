Saint Albans Museum and Friends of Missisquoi to host ‘Bird Tales’ on Feb. 2

News Release — Saint Albans Museum

Jan. 6, 2017

Alex Lehning, Executive Director

Saint Albans Museum

The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge and the Saint Albans Museum invite you to share an evening of “Bird Tales” on Thursday, February 2 from 6:30-8:30pm in the Bliss Room at the Saint Albans Museum. Join members of the local birding community as they share their passion and entertain you with tales from out in the field and forest.

Bring your friends and your questions. Refreshments will be provided, and this special evening is free and open to the public.

Find more on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/394845640878922

About

The Saint Albans Museum is a community non-profit dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of our region through exhibitions, educational programming, and special events.

The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge is a grassroots nonprofit organization consisting of private citizens who provide volunteer and financial support to the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.

