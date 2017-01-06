Marlboro College Center for New Leadership Holds Development and Fundraising Conference

News Release — Marlboro College Center for New Leadership
Jan. 5, 2017
Contact:
Julie van der Horst Jansen
Business Manager
Marlboro College Center for New Leadership 802-274-9792
[email protected]
Bringing Together Great Causes and Great People
On January 31st at the Marlboro College Graduate Center in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont we are pleased to be offering a one-day conference around development and fundraising as a career and a hiring option for nonprofit organizations. This conference is jointly sponsored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern New England (AFP-NNE) and Marlboro College Center for New Leadership (CNL).
In the next several decades, a large cohort of experienced fundraisers will retire. This one-day conference tackles the issue, bringing upcoming fundraising professionals together with organizations considering growing their development teams
This conference is for you if:
● Your organization suffers from high employee turnover, trouble defining positions, hiring, on-boarding, or managing and developing employees.
● You are a student considering a career in development
● You currently work in fundraising and seek to position yourself for growth
The Conference begins at 8:30 and ends at 4:00. There will be workshop session in the morning and a panel discussion and closing keynote address in the afternoon with plenty of time for networking. Breakfast & lunch are provided!
For more conference details and registration information, please visit: www.bit.ly/GreatCausesGreatPeople16
For questions, please contact Julie van der Horst Jansen, j [email protected] (802) 258-9204
