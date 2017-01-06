Marlboro College Center for New Leadership Holds Development and Fundraising Conference

News Release — Marlboro College Center for New Leadership

Jan. 5, 2017

Contact:

Julie van der Horst Jansen

Business Manager

Marlboro College Center for New Leadership 802-274-9792

[email protected]

Bringing Together Great Causes and Great People

On January 31st at the Marlboro College Graduate Center in downtown Brattleboro, Vermont we are pleased to be offering a one-day conference around development and fundraising as a career and a hiring option for nonprofit organizations. This conference is jointly sponsored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern New England (AFP-NNE) and Marlboro College Center for New Leadership (CNL).

In the next several decades, a large cohort of experienced fundraisers will retire. This one-day conference tackles the issue, bringing upcoming fundraising professionals together with organizations considering growing their development teams

This conference is for you if:

● Your organization suffers from high employee turnover, trouble defining positions, hiring, on-boarding, or managing and developing employees.

● You are a student considering a career in development

● You currently work in fundraising and seek to position yourself for growth

The Conference begins at 8:30 and ends at 4:00. There will be workshop session in the morning and a panel discussion and closing keynote address in the afternoon with plenty of time for networking. Breakfast & lunch are provided!

For more conference details and registration information, please visit: www.bit.ly/GreatCausesGreatPeople16

For questions, please contact Julie van der Horst Jansen, j [email protected] (802) 258-9204