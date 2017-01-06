Green Mountain Care Board Public Meetings in January

News Release — ￼￼Green Mountain Care Board

Jan. 6, 2017

Contact:

(802) 828-2177

Montpelier, VT – The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) will hold the following public meetings in January:

Thursday, January 5: Thursday, January 12:

Canceled

Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

– All-Payer Model Update and Discussion

– Presentation and Discussion on the Landscape of Vermont

Nursing Homes

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, January 19: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

– All-Payer Model Update and Discussion

– Presentation and Discussion on Mental Health

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, January 26:

Board Meeting (9:00 am)

– Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) Presentation and Discussion

– Prescription drug out of pocket maximum Presentation and

Discussion

– All-Payer Model Update and Discussion (1:00 pm)

– Presentation and Discussion on Price Transparency

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Reminder: All Board meeting presentations are available on the GMCB website: http://gmcboard.vermont.gov/board/meetings. Also, all topics and times listed on this agenda are approximate and subject to change during the meeting. The Board will take up each item at the conclusion of the preceding item and not necessarily at the time listed, unless the agenda specifically states that an item will commence at a time certain.

