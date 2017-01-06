Civil Rights Activist Penny Patch to Speak at JSC’s MLK Day Event Jan. 16

News Release — Johnson State College
Jan. 5, 2017
Contact:
Melissa Weinstein, Johnson State College, 802-635-1247, [email protected]
JOHNSON, VT — Penny Patch, who was active in the 1960s with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), a civil rights group, will be the keynote speaker at Johnson State College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Jan. 16.
The event, which will include remarks by JSC President Elaine Collins and a performance by the JSC Chorale, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Dibden Center for the Arts. It’s free and open to the public.
Patch, a longtime nurse midwife, became the first white woman to work on a SNCC project in the South in ’62, while she was a student at Swarthmore College.
The King day event reinforces the campus commitment to diversity and inclusion, social justice and community service.
President Collins was among the state education and business leaders who signed a statement to affirm Vermont’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusiveness.
Related initiatives this academic year include the college’s 1% Challenge, which encourages JSC community members to commit to donating 1 percent of their average work time – about 10 hours a semester – to community service.
And last semester, flags were installed on campus in support of several social justice causes.
“Understanding diversity is important because our community — on campus, in Johnson, in Vermont, in America — is made up of many histories and perspectives which deserve equal consideration,” JSC Director of Residence Life Jeff Bickford says.
He co-chairs the campus Diversity Task Force, which is coordinating the King day event with the support of JSC’s Office of First-Year Experience.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.