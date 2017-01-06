Burlington School District Demonstrates Improved Financial Performance

News Release — Burlington School District
January 6, 2017
Media Contact:
Phuket Jennings
Communications Specialist
(802) 324-7872
[email protected]
Burlington, Vermont – Burlington School District’s recent audit revealed that the District is deficit-free for the second consecutive year.
School Board Chair Mark Porter applauded the results, saying “The strong financial progress signals a shift from deficit spending towards consistent budget oversight. This pattern of increased financial stability over the past two years has our District poised to make exciting new investments in our students and programs.”
Superintendent Yaw Obeng further commented “I am encouraged by the disciplined financial management exhibited by the Board and District. This work builds on the recommendations regarding resource management in my 100 Day Entry Plan Report and also lays the foundation for the Strategic Planning underway in the District.”
