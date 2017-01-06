Burlington Gap Year Fair to Highlight Exciting Opportunities for Teens

News Release — EnRoute Consulting

Jan. 5, 2017

Media Contact:

Julia Rogers, Director, EnRoute Consulting; [email protected]; 609-529-1459

Vermont teens will have the opportunity to learn more about available programs for Gap Year students at the 2017 Burlington Gap Year Fair. A Gap Year is a structured time of personal growth aided by activities of enrichment.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 19 from 6:00 – 8:30p.m. at South Burlington High School. The fair will highlight programs that offer students the chance to volunteer, study abroad, intern, travel internationally and more.

“The Gap Year option is surging in popularity, especially since Malia Obama’s decision to take one last year,” said Julia Rogers, a professional Gap Year advisor based in Stowe. Rogers, founder of EnRoute Consulting, will be delivering the keynote speech at the Gap Year fair. “Students are increasingly recognizing the personal and financial benefits that come from taking a Gap Year between high school and college. The skills gained through Gap Year activities help a student have a more successful college experience.”

Results from a national survey of Gap Year students conducted by the American Gap Association found that over 95 percent of respondents report their Gap Year gave them time to mature, improve self-confidence and develop as a person. These are powerful statistics for colleges concerned with student retention and for parents who want to make sure their kids are making the most out of an increasingly expensive college education. Universities find that Gap Year alumni are often more focused and motivated, resulting in a lower dropout rate and a more engaged student body.

Middlebury College has tracked the performance of their Gap Year students, finding that these students outperform traditional college students academically as a result of their brief break from structured academics. Middlebury now suggests a Gap Year as an option in every acceptance letter they send out. Princeton and Tufts run their own in-house Gap Year programs, which have proven immensely popular among incoming freshmen. Over three hundred other colleges across the country allow year-long deferrals for Gap Years.

Gap Year Fairs have been appearing across the country to help students identify high-quality Gap Year options. The fairs, hosted by USA Gap Year Fairs, offer students the chance to meet with volunteer and internship coordinators from scores of international and domestic organizations, representing every budget.

“I’m thrilled to see so many students, parents and colleges embracing the Gap Year option,” said Rogers. “The students that I work without exception say that taking a Gap Year was the best decision they could have made.”