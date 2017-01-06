Burlington Annual Holiday Tree Chipping Day Is Jan. 10

News Release — Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront

WHAT: Holiday trees will be collected on ONE DAY ONLY. Residents should leave their trees curbside by 7am. The trees will be put through wood chippers and brought to the McNeil Plant to be turned into electricity. Trees must be empty of any ornaments or decorations.

WHEN: January 10th, 7am-2pm

WHERE: Citywide

WHO: Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront,

with help from Department of Public Works

