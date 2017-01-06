Burlington Annual Holiday Tree Chipping Day Is Jan. 10

News Release — Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
Jan. 5, 2017
Contact:
Diana Wood, Marketing & Outreach Manager, 802-865-7089
Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
Burlington, VT –
WHAT: Holiday trees will be collected on ONE DAY ONLY. Residents should leave their trees curbside by 7am. The trees will be put through wood chippers and brought to the McNeil Plant to be turned into electricity. Trees must be empty of any ornaments or decorations.
WHEN: January 10th, 7am-2pm
WHERE: Citywide
WHO: Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront,
with help from Department of Public Works
About Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
The Department oversees all of Burlington’s 37 Parks, 550+ Acres of Open Space, 3 Public Beaches, Street Trees & Greenways, Community Gardens, 3 Cemeteries, Miller Recreation Center, Leddy Ice Arena, Memorial Auditorium, Campground, Boathouse Marina and all Recreation Programs.
It is the Department’s Mission to connect diverse and dynamic public spaces and programs which grow, inspire and create inclusive social interaction through land, water and people.
Learn more about BPRW at enjoyburlington.com
