Bromley’s ‘Mom’s Day Off’ Cancer Fundraiser Set for Feb. 3

Jan. 5, 2017

BENNINGTON, VT—January 5, 2017—On Friday, February 3, 2017 Bromley Mountain ski resort will hold their 15th Annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser. Moms ski or ride for just $20, which represents more than $50 in savings, when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids. Once again, this year’s event will benefit the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). The Cancer Center will receive the entire $20 lift ticket cost as a donation.

“For 15 years, we’ve been raising money and awareness for women’s health in southern Vermont through our Mom’s Day Off event,” says Michael van Eyck, Bromley Mountain’s assistant general manager. “Working with the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center team has given us the local support we need to host this great event and to continue our financial contribution to the Cancer Center.”

Dr. Matthew Vernon, radiation oncologist and medical director of the Cancer Center at SVMC shared, “Receiving donations like this one from Bromley supports our work to provide exceptional care and comfort to our patients. It is inspiring to see this grassroots support from the communities we serve.”

During the day, participants will be able to meet some of the physicians and staff of the Cancer Center, whether on the slopes or in the lodge.

Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, Peru, Vermont, six miles east of Manchester. For more information about Bromley, visit bromley.com.