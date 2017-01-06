Bromley’s ‘Mom’s Day Off’ Cancer Fundraiser Set for Feb. 3

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Jan. 5, 2017
Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019
Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]
BENNINGTON, VT—January 5, 2017—On Friday, February 3, 2017 Bromley Mountain ski resort will hold their 15th Annual “Mom’s Day Off” fundraiser. Moms ski or ride for just $20, which represents more than $50 in savings, when they show the ticket seller a snapshot of their kid or kids. Once again, this year’s event will benefit the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). The Cancer Center will receive the entire $20 lift ticket cost as a donation.
“For 15 years, we’ve been raising money and awareness for women’s health in southern Vermont through our Mom’s Day Off event,” says Michael van Eyck, Bromley Mountain’s assistant general manager. “Working with the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center team has given us the local support we need to host this great event and to continue our financial contribution to the Cancer Center.”
Dr. Matthew Vernon, radiation oncologist and medical director of the Cancer Center at SVMC shared, “Receiving donations like this one from Bromley supports our work to provide exceptional care and comfort to our patients. It is inspiring to see this grassroots support from the communities we serve.”
During the day, participants will be able to meet some of the physicians and staff of the Cancer Center, whether on the slopes or in the lodge.
Bromley Mountain is located at 3984 Vermont Route 11, Peru, Vermont, six miles east of Manchester. For more information about Bromley, visit bromley.com.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
