Betty Rambur resigns from Green Mountain Care Board

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board

January 5, 2017

Contact:

(802) 828-2177

It is with sincere regret that the Green Mountain Care Board announces that member Betty Rambur, Ph.D., R.N., has tendered her resignation from the Board effective January 15, 2017.

Dr. Rambur brought to the Board her thoughtful insights and informed decision making and a broad expertise in health care and health care policy. The Board and its staff extend their gratitude for her service to the State and wish her the best in her new position as the Routhier Endowed Chair in the School of Nursing at the University of Rhode Island.

Board member Dr. Jessica Holmes commented: “Dr. Rambur will be sorely missed. Her unique combination of clinical experience and health policy expertise provided great value to our work. We wish her the very best.”