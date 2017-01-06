Arlington woman found dead, homicide suspected

(Editor’s note: This article by Edward Damon was first published in the Bennington Banner on Jan. 6, 2017.)

ARLINGTON — State police are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in a suspected homicide.

Helen Jones, 81, was found dead in her home by a friend late Wednesday night, according to Vermont State Police.

The body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Police did not release other details of the investigation on Thursday, or say whether they had any suspects or motives.

A friend of Jones discovered a body in her Buck Hill Road home Wednesday night, after an out-of-state family member requested they check on her, according to Vermont State Police. The friend notified a neighbor, who called 911 at about 10:30 p.m., Major Glenn E. Hall, criminal division commander, stated in a news release. A Bennington County Sheriff deputy who was in the area responded to the scene and confirmed the individual, identified as Jones, was deceased. A state police detective observed evidence of a suspected homicide.

Law enforcement were at the Buck Hill Road residence all day on Thursday. The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Search Team. Investigators are working closely with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors described Jones as a kind woman and say they were stunned about the event in their close-knit neighborhood, located on a dirt road very close to Arlington Memorial High School.

Jones was known to pet sit and house sit for people, said Margot Page of Sunderland.

“She also was also brave enough and kind enough to sit with people who were dying,” Page said. “She did that for my neighbor’s elderly mother during her last days.”

“It’s terrifying to think her life came to a violent end,” she added.

Robert Brown lives just a few doors down from Jones’ home.

“I’d take the girls for a walk and she’d wave and say hi,” he told the Banner on Thursday.

Brown said he and his fiancée had prescription medications stolen when their own home was broken into two weeks ago. More needs to be done to address the county’s drug problem, he said, adding that he thinks that offenders get a slap on the wrist. He said he feels anxious and is taking steps to improve safety at his home.

“It makes me wonder about sleeping at night,” Brown said. “I’ve got a weapon at every door right now. Windows are locked, there’s a four-by-four on my door.”

Authorities want to speak with people who witnessed suspicious activity near Buck Hill Road in Arlington during the past week, or those who had contact with the victim or her associates.

Anyone with information should call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.