VT Agency of Ag Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2017 Eastern States Expo

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Emma Hanson

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-522-3132

[email protected]

The Vermont Building Provides Local Companies Access to more than a Million Consumers

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting proposals from Vermont businesses and organizations for vending and exhibiting space in the Vermont Building at the 2016 Eastern States Exposition (“The Big E”) in West Springfield, Massachusetts. This 2017 fair dates are September 15th – October 1st. Approximately 1 million patrons passed through the Vermont Building during the 2016 Big E, spending $1.8 million on Vermont products. Learn more about the Big E on their website: http://www.thebige.com/

“The Vermont Building at The Big E, part of the Agency’s Domestic Export Program, is a special opportunity for Vermont businesses to connect with consumers throughout the region at our ‘embassy to the South’,” said Business Development Section Chief, Chelsea Lewis. “We’re looking for vendors who embody the Vermont brand and who want to share that with a million customers and potential visitors.”

The Big E is located in The Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts and is billed as “New England’s Great State Fair.” Founded in 1916 by Joshua Brooks, The Big E is the largest agricultural event on the eastern seaboard and the fifth-largest fair in the nation. The Big E is inclusive of all six of the New England states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Each of the New England states is prominently represented at the fair in its own building, located along the “Avenue of the States.”

The 2016 Vermont vendors at The Big E included Long Trail Brewing, American Flatbread, Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, Cold Hollow Cider, Champlain Orchards, Danforth Pewter, Vermont Smoke and Cure, and Vermont Flannel, among others. The application deadline for 2017 is Monday, January 23rd by 5 p.m. Vendors will be chosen in a competitive process and reviewed by an independent committee.

VAAFM extends warm wishes and many thanks to outgoing building manager, Sheila Masterson. After six years of service as building manager, and close to a decade of managing the Vermont Sugar Makers Association booth prior to that, she is retiring. Laura Streets, owner of LLS Events, will take the helm as the new building manager. Laura brings eight years of experience running the Vermont Brewers Festival.

Watch this video to learn more about the Vermont Building at the Big E, and the benefits of becoming a vendor: http://youtu.be/lVlwfsxAAnc

To apply for exhibition space in The Vermont Building at The Big E, visit: http://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/BidPreview.aspx?BidID=19149

Follow the Vermont Building on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/vermontbuildingBigE/

For more information, please contact Emma Hanson, Working Lands Coordinator, at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets at 802-522-3132 or [email protected].