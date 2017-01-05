Tierney to be next Public Service Department commissioner

June Tierney, general counsel for the Vermont Public Service Board, will be the next commissioner of the Department of Public Service.

Sources have confirmed that Gov.-elect Phil Scott will name Tierney, who has served as a lawyer for the board since 2012, to the post. The department regulates power, telecommunications and gas utilities.

Tierney obtained her juris doctorate from the Vermont Law School in 1993 and became a member of the New York bar in 1994. She was admitted to the Vermont bar in 1996 and is also a member of the New Hampshire bar. She studied journalism at Boston College where she earned a bachelor’s of science in 1986. Tierney also holds a master’s degree in organizational communication from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The Department of Public Service commissioner is one of the last in a long list of key Scott administration officials to be named.

Scott will be inaugurated later today. The governor-elect has said he wants to put a moratorium on wind projects in Vermont.

Tierney has worked at the department during a tumultuous time in which protesters have demonstrated against wind turbine projects and an extension of the Vermont Gas pipeline.