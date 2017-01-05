Tierney to be next Public Service Department commissioner

June Tierney, general counsel for the Vermont Public Service Board, will be the next commissioner of the Department of Public Service.
Sources have confirmed that Gov.-elect Phil Scott will name Tierney, who has served as a lawyer for the board since 2012, to the post. The department regulates power, telecommunications and gas utilities.
Tierney obtained her juris doctorate from the Vermont Law School in 1993 and became a member of the New York bar in 1994. She was admitted to the Vermont bar in 1996 and is also a member of the New Hampshire bar. She studied journalism at Boston College where she earned a bachelor’s of science in 1986. Tierney also holds a master’s degree in organizational communication from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
The Department of Public Service commissioner is one of the last in a long list of key Scott administration officials to be named.
Scott will be inaugurated later today. The governor-elect has said he wants to put a moratorium on wind projects in Vermont.
Tierney has worked at the department during a tumultuous time in which protesters have demonstrated against wind turbine projects and an extension of the Vermont Gas pipeline.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Wishing you all the best in your new job, neighbor!