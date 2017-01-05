Summit School Presents Spice on Snow Winter Music Festival

News Release — Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Dana Robinson

802-793-3016

[email protected]

www.summit-school.org

The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture Presents…

Our 7th Annual – Spice on Snow Winter Music Festival

Thursday, January 26th, 27th, 28th, and 29th

At multiple venues throughout Downtown Montpelier, VT

Get ready for Spice on Snow Winter Music Festival. A four-day, city-wide celebration!

From January 26-29, Montpelier will be filled with the sounds of Spicy-hot of Cajun and Oldtime Stringband music, culture and cuisine from Louisiana and Southern Appalachia.

Our 2017 Headliners are…

From Lafayette, Louisiana: Cedric Watson Trio – Accompanied by Desiree Champagne (rub board and percussion) and Jourdan Thibodeaux (fiddle), four-time Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer and accordionist Cedric Watson is one of the brightest talents to emerge in Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music over the last decade.

From Virginia: Anna and Elizabeth – Old-time Applalachian musicians and storytellers, Anna Roberts-Gevalt and Elizabeth Laprelle bring old songs to life with guitar, banjo, fiddle, and their voices in close harmony. Anna and Elizabeth revive the old scrolling picture show, dubbed “Crankies”—intricate picture-scrolls illustrating the old songs they sing, which they create in tandem with papercuts, shadow puppets, prints, and embroidered fabric.

From Vermont: Young Tradition Touring Group – Here comes Vermont’s own “Young Tradition Touring Group!” Consisting of 22 teen players, singers, and dancers who focus on learning and performing traditional music and dance repertoire.

Rounding out our lineup will be top-notch talent from throughout Vermont:

Big Hat, No Cattle (western and honky tonk) Mayfly (Family Program) Daddy Long Legs (Old Time)

Starline Rhythm Boys (Country, Swing) Jon Gailmor (Folk, Family Program) Kick ‘Em Jenny (Old Time)

Two Cents in the Till (Folk-Bluegrass) Anything Goes (Folk Standards and Tin Pan Alley), Eric Gillard (Storyteller),

Old Rocket (Old Time), Family Contra Dance, Afternoon Music and Dance Workshops,

plus Irish, Bluegrass, and Old Time Jam Sessions…

Our Schedule in a nutshell:

Thursday: Jon Gailmor at Kellogg-Hubbard Library 4-5pm / Big Hat, No Cattle Dance at American Legion Hall 7:30-9:30pm / Kick ‘Em Jenny Late Nite at La Puerta Negra 10pm-12am

Friday: Anna and Elizabeth “Crankie” Family Show at Union Elementary School Auditorium 4-5pm / Cajun Dinner and Dance with Cedric Watson Trio at City Hall Arts Center 6-10pm / Starline Rhythm Boys at Sweet Melissa’s 10pm-12pm

Saturday: Mayfly Family Concert, and Eric Gillard Storytelling, at Kellogg-Hubbard Library 11am-1pm / Free Live Music at Venues Citywide 12-5pm Music and Dance Workshops at Bethany Church 12-5pm / Family Country Dance at Bethany Church 12:30-2pm / Gospel Sing-Along with the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir at Bethany Chapel 4-5pm / Cajun Dinner Bethany Church basement 5-6:30pm / Evening Program with Young Tradition Vermont, Anna and Elizabeth, and the Cedric Watson Trio, Bethany Church 7-10pm / Cajun Dance Party at Positive Pie 10pm-12am

Sunday: Old-time, Irish, Swedish, and Bluegrass Jam Sessions at venues citywide 11am-2pm

Spice on Snow is funded in part by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts

