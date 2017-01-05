Photo gallery of the first day of the 2017 legislative sesssion - VTDigger
 

Photo gallery of the first day of the 2017 legislative sesssion

Jan. 5, 2017, 1:10 pm by Leave a Comment
Gov. Peter Shumlin delivers his farewell address to the Legislature on Wednesday. Photo by Elizabeth Hewitt/VTDigger
Newly elected Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, right, greets outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin in the House on Wednesday. Photo by Elizabeth Hewitt/VTDigger
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson is sworn in on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Johnson is the third woman to serve in the top job in the House. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden, gives a speech before Tim Ashe is sworn in as Senate President Pro Tem. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Artist August Burns who painted the portrait of Gov. Peter Shumlin. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Peter Shumlin and his wife, Katie Hunt, on the governor’s final day in office. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Statehouse curator David Schutz with artist August Burns who painted the portrait of Gov. Peter Shumlin. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Peter Shumlin and communications aide Scott Coriell on the governor’s final day in office. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Lawmakers are sworn in on the first day of the legislative session. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Clerk of the House Bill Magill, left, and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson on the first day of the legislative session. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Tim Ashe gives a speech after being sworn in as Senate President Pro Tem. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Sens. Chris Pearson, P-Chittenden, Debbie Ingram, D-Chittenden, on the first day of the legislative session. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, applauds after Sen. Tim Ashe is sworn in as Senate President Pro Tem. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Vermont Guard members are recognized by the Legislature on Wednesday. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
The Vermont House chamber is full during Gov. Peter Shumlin’s farewell address Wednesday. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
Mitzi Johnson stands on the podium before addressing the Vermont House as the new speaker Wednesday. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
Departing Gov. Peter Shumlin puts his arm around his wife, Katie Hunt, on the House floor Wednesday, when he gave his farewell address. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
Departing Gov. Peter Shumlin and new House Speaker Mitzi Johnson laugh together Wednesday at the House podium. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
House representatives applaud after Speaker Mitzi Johnson is sworn in on the first day of the 2017 legislative session. Johnson is the third woman to serve in the top job in the House. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
