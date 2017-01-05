Norwich University Presents Steve Badanes of Jersey Devil Design/Build

News Release — Norwich University

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

[email protected]

802-485-2886 or 595-3613(m)

Follow us on Twitter @NorwichNews

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art presents a lecture on the use of energy-efficient and innovative materials by award-winning and influential design/build architect Steve Badanes on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. in the Chaplin Hall Gallery. This event is free and open to the public.

Badanes is director of the Howard S. Wright Neighborhood Design/Build Studio at the University of Washington and co-founder of Jersey Devil Design/Build, a studio specializing in perpetuating the tradition of medieval craftsmen. His studio comprises craftsmen, artists, architects and inventors who live onsite during the construction of their designs.

His work has attracted attention that has led to lectures in 46 states and 10 countries. Badanes has also made significant contributions to architectural education through conducting design/build workshops at seven universities worldwide.

While his architectural practice centers mainly on private homes and artist studios, Badanes is also well known for his winning entry in the 1990 competition in Seattle, “The Fremont Troll” sculpture, a larger than life depiction of a troll located under the Aurora Bridge in the spirit of fairytale, “Three Billy Goats Gruff.”

In conjunction with his management of the Jersey Devil and Neighborhood Design/Build Studios, Badanes is a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle where he occupies the Howard S. Wright Endowed Chair of the University of Washington College of Built Environments. He has earned substantial recognition for his work, receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts along with a Fellowship from the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture.

The NU School of Architecture + Art Lecture Series is supported by a generous grant from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. For more than 10 years, the Byrne Foundation has partnered with Norwich to bring eminent national and international architects, designers, artists, and writers to campus. All events are free and open to the public. The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports cancer research, education, volunteerism, and other charitable endeavors. Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art is a leader in the region and has the only National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB)-accredited M.Arch. program in northern New England.