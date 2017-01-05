NG Advantage Extends Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Service to Maine

News Release — NG Advantage

Colchester, VT, December 29, 2016: NG Advantage LLC, which is majority owned by Clean Energy Fuels Corp., (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it has begun delivering compressed natural gas (CNG) for the first time to customers in the state of Maine. The expansion was made possible through an asset acquisition from Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP). NG Advantage specializes in transporting CNG to industrial, institutional, and commercial customers who are beyond the reach of a natural gas pipeline, allowing them to realize the economic and environmental benefits of the cleaner burning fuel.

“We welcome this opportunity to expand our delivery of natural gas for our customers,” said NG Advantage CEO Rico Biasetti. “Our entire team will work diligently to ensure the same high-level of service to our new customers in Maine as we do to the rest of our network. From acquiring transportation logistics to enabling key software components which allow our customers to monitor their own fuel usage and deliveries, we have shown that we can expand our network quickly and reliably.”

In addition to providing virtual pipeline CNG service to customers in Maine, NG Advantage has helped deliver over 7.5 Bcf of compressed natural gas to industrial customers since the inception of the company, and currently has customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.