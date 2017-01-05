NG Advantage Extends Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Service to Maine

News Release — NG Advantage
Dec. 29, 2016
Contact:
Claudia Ashton
Marketing Manager
NG Advantage LLC
802 760-1167 x 514 (o)
802 399-8081 (c)
Colchester, VT, December 29, 2016: NG Advantage LLC, which is majority owned by Clean Energy Fuels Corp., (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it has begun delivering compressed natural gas (CNG) for the first time to customers in the state of Maine. The expansion was made possible through an asset acquisition from Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP). NG Advantage specializes in transporting CNG to industrial, institutional, and commercial customers who are beyond the reach of a natural gas pipeline, allowing them to realize the economic and environmental benefits of the cleaner burning fuel.
“We welcome this opportunity to expand our delivery of natural gas for our customers,” said NG Advantage CEO Rico Biasetti. “Our entire team will work diligently to ensure the same high-level of service to our new customers in Maine as we do to the rest of our network. From acquiring transportation logistics to enabling key software components which allow our customers to monitor their own fuel usage and deliveries, we have shown that we can expand our network quickly and reliably.”
In addition to providing virtual pipeline CNG service to customers in Maine, NG Advantage has helped deliver over 7.5 Bcf of compressed natural gas to industrial customers since the inception of the company, and currently has customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
