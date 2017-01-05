All-New HealthVermont.gov Website Goes Public

News Release — Vermont Department of Health

January 4, 2017

Media Contact:

Vermont Department of Health

802-863-7281

Responsive design and intuitive navigation makes it easier for Vermonters to find the public health information they need

BURLINGTON – After 12 months of preparation, the Vermont Department of Health today launched a newly redesigned and reorganized website at healthvermont.gov.

“It’s our mission to protect and promote the best health for all Vermonters, and our website supports every aspect of our work,” said Health Commissioner Harry Chen, MD. “But for the needs of 21st Century users, our 3,000-plus page website was no longer ready for prime time. It had grown old and outdated, difficult to manage, difficult to navigate, and was not mobile-friendly. This effort was a year-long labor of love for all of us here at the Health Department. I’m very excited about it.”

The new website includes responsive design for mobile and tablet users, and features intelligent navigation – offering visitors several ways to find information. Much like a shopping site, healthvermont.gov will serve up related content to users that they might not have thought to check out. Content is categorized and tagged in a way that collects relevant information from across subject areas, and presents it in an easy to find format.

On the home page, the left-hand navigation bar prominently displays content organized into 13 subject areas – from Alcohol and Drug Abuse, to Public Health Laboratory, to News and Information Resources. The top navigation bar has links to ‘Get Help Now’ information lines, a powerful search engine, websites and alerts, as well as the department’s Twitter feed. Other features of the new site include an audio/visual library, easily accessible resources translated in a number of languages, and Performance Scorecards to see how well the department is doing to meet its public health goals.

Visitors to the home page will quickly see feature items like ‘January is Radon Action Month,’ popular topics, upcoming events, and Interest Groups. Interest Groups are another way people can explore content relevant to the interests of parents, youth, older adults, LGBTQ, town health officers and local officials, caregivers, new arrivals to Vermont … and more. Health professionals will find easier access to the tools, registries and information needed to support top-level care.

“While most of our content and documents have been migrated into the new system, the site is an ongoing work in progress,” said Dr. Chen. “Visitors will find the pages continue to build content over the coming days and weeks, as we streamline information and enliven our website with photos of public health in action. We welcome comments and feedback about how the site is working for you – just go to ‘Contact Us’ and send us an email.”

Dr. Chen said he’s been looking forward to today’s launch, which he said is taking place exactly on schedule. “This has been a huge undertaking, and is happening thanks to a significant effort by dozens of Health Department staff, and with support from the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Information and Innovation. “This great upgrade will serve Vermonters for years to come.”

For health news, alerts and information, visit the new healthvermont.gov