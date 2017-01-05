Leahy Names Aides as Staff Director and Chief Counsel/Deputy Staff Director on Appropriations Committee

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Jan. 4, 2017
WASHINGTON (WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2016) – Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Wednesday named two skilled and seasoned staff experts who will serve as top aides as he assumes the post of the Democratic leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Leahy has named Charles Kieffer as the committee’s minority Staff Director. Kieffer has more than 38 years of experience in the appropriations process, including 16 years of service with the Senate Appropriations Committee, 16 years with the Office of Management and Budget, and six years with the Department of Health and Human Services. His previous experience on the Appropriations Committee includes serving as Staff Director from 2007 to 2009 and 2013 to 2016, as Deputy Staff Director from 2001 to 2007, and as majority and minority Staff Director of the Homeland Security Subcommittee from its inception in 2003 through 2013.
Leahy has named Chanda Betourney as the committee minority’s Chief Counsel and Deputy Staff Director. Betourney is a native Vermonter and longtime member of Leahy’s staff. With 11 years of experience on Capitol Hill, she gained a deep knowledge of the appropriations process when she worked as Projects Director and as a Legislative Aide for Leahy between 1998 and 2005, overseeing much of his work on the Appropriations Committee. After graduating from The Georgetown Law Center in 2008, she spent six years in private practice at Sidley Austin LLP before returning to work for Leahy on the Judiciary Committee, in 2014. Most recently she served as Leahy’s Chief Counsel on Civil Law and Oversight, handling a wide variety of matters including oversight of the Department of Justice, access to courts and consumer privacy, as well as government transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know.
Leahy was sworn in Tuesday to his new term in the 115th Congress. Leahy is the Dean of the Senate and is also a leading member of the Judiciary, Agriculture and Rules Committees.
