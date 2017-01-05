Inntopia, a subsidiary of Northstar Travel Group, acquires DestiMetrics

News Release — Inntopia
January 4, 2017
Contract:
Thomas L. Kemp
Chairman & CEO
Northstar Travel Group, LLC
+1 201-902-2070
Trevor Crist, CEO
Inntopia, Inc.
+1 802-793-0014
DestiMetrics’ leading market intelligence will expand and enhance Inntopia’s product offering
STOWE, VERMONT, USA – Inntopia, the SaaS e-commerce subsidiary of Northstar Travel Group, has acquired DestiMetrics, the leading supplier of lodging metrics and market intelligence to the North American mountain travel industry and warm weather U.S. destinations.
DestiMetrics, founded in 2004, provides need to know destination-wide metrics, lodging performance benchmarking and resort intelligence to properties, destination marketing organizations, attractions and municipalities of premier destination resorts. DestiMetrics’ full suite of market intelligence reports and analytics add a complementary product set to extend Inntopia’s current offering and provide both an opportunity for new clients and additional benefits for existing customers. Ralf Garrison, the founder of DestiMetrics, will continue to work with the combined Inntopia/DestiMetrics business.
Ralf Garrison commented, “We have close relationship with Trevor Crist and the Inntopia team. We see this merger powering DestiMetrics closer to data-driven marketing and predictive analytics for the destination industry, where short-term rental inventory is disrupting convention.”
“We have tremendous respect for the market leadership DestiMetrics has achieved, and for Ralf as a pioneering entrepreneur in the mountain travel industry. DestiMetrics will serve as one of the foundational pieces of our upcoming Business Intelligence offering,” said Trevor Crist, CEO of Inntopia. “Existing DestiMetrics clients will be able to automate their reporting through our API libraries, and generate on demand reports. And, DestiMetrics reporting data will allow us to add powerful predictive pricing features into the Inntopia platform.”
“The acquisition of DestiMetrics is an important investment to Northstar’s data analytics tools and a great addition to Inntopia’s marketing solutions offering,” added Tom Kemp, CEO of Northstar Travel Group, “DestiMetrics follows Inntopia’s acquisition of Ryan Solutions in October and will help better position Inntopia and its growing family of products for significant growth in the future.”
