Homelessness down, but still too high, say advocates - VTDigger
 

Homelessness down, but still too high, say advocates

Jan. 5, 2017, 8:54 pm by Leave a Comment
homelessness

Members of the public and lawmakers attend a vigil on homelessness Thursday at the Statehouse. Second from right, in a black jacket, is House Speaker Mitzi Johnson. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Affordable housing advocates stood outside the Statehouse in the 27-degree weather Thursday to urge lawmakers to do more to fight homelessness.

More than 100 supporters, nearly a dozen lawmakers and members of Gov. Phil Scott’s administration attended the annual event organized by the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness and the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.

homelessness

Rep. Helen Head, D-South Burlington, front left, the chair of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs, attends a vigil about homelessness Thursday. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

The groups say homelessness in Vermont is on its way down, based on an annual point-in-time report, which measures how many people in Vermont are homeless on a given day of the year.

The number of people homeless on Jan. 26, 2016, was 1,102, a 28 percent decrease from 1,523 on Jan. 27, 2015. That drop was the second biggest in the country, according to the coalitions.

“While 1,100 people is an improvement, one is still too many, and I hope to work with all of you to move forward,” House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle, told the advocates.

Johnson highlighted her move Wednesday to expand the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs from eight members to 11. She said housing is “a big problem to solve, and we’re taking good steps.”

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman said the role of state government is to make sure everybody has the conditions to thrive and succeed. “And as we all know, if people don’t have housing, that’s a pretty fundamental condition,” he said.

Zuckerman encouraged Vermonters to continue advocating on the issue. He added: “It is exciting to read about the progress we have been making, but it is so sad that every year we come back and we still don’t have this issue resolved.”

Al Gobeille, the new secretary of the Agency of Human Services, attended on behalf of Gov. Phil Scott. Gobeille said he is entering the job “with an outstretched hand and an open mind” to help continue progress in the fight against homelessness.

“I don’t come in as the secretary with all the answers,” he told the advocates. “I don’t claim even to have all the questions. But I’m here to work with all of you.”

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Homelessness down, but still too high, say advocates"