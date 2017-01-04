VTDigger's one stop shop for legislative coverage - VTDigger
 

VTDigger’s one stop shop for legislative coverage

Jan. 4, 2017, 5:57 am by Leave a Comment
Tiffany Pache, Elizabeth Hewitt, Anne Galloway

VTDigger reporters Tiffany Pache, left, Elizabeth Hewitt and Anne Galloway.

VTDigger has six reporters in the Statehouse again this year, keeping an eye on new legislation, reporting on political developments and covering testimony about how state government is working.

Anne Galloway, editor, will be keeping tabs on the tax policy.

Elizabeth Hewitt is on the budget and criminal justice beats.

RELATED STORIES

Mark Johnson, senior editor and reporter, is covering politics.

Mark Johnson, WDEV

Mark Johnson, host of WDEV’s The Mark Johnson Show. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

Erin Mansfield will be reporting on business and health care.

Tiffany Pache is on the education beat.

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield

Mike Polhamus is covering energy and the environment.

You can find all of our coverage in a special legislative section on the VTDigger website.

Mike Polhamus

Mike Polhamus

And if you want more information about who is serving in the Statehouse this year, please check out our legislative guide.

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "VTDigger’s one stop shop for legislative coverage"