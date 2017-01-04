VTDigger's one stop shop for legislative coverage - VTDigger

VTDigger has six reporters in the Statehouse again this year, keeping an eye on new legislation, reporting on political developments and covering testimony about how state government is working.

Anne Galloway, editor, will be keeping tabs on the tax policy.

Elizabeth Hewitt is on the budget and criminal justice beats.

Mark Johnson, senior editor and reporter, is covering politics.

Erin Mansfield will be reporting on business and health care.

Tiffany Pache is on the education beat.

Mike Polhamus is covering energy and the environment.

