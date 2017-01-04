Vermont Story Lab to Host Four Regional Storytelling Skills Workshops for Nonprofit Professionals

￼News Release — Preservation Trust of Vermont

January 3, 2017

Contact:

Meg Campbell

Preservation Trust of Vermont

802.442.8951

[email protected]

Bennington, VT – Vermont Story Lab will host four storytelling skill-building workshops for nonprofit professionals this January, 2017, in Richmond, North Bennington and St. Johnsbury, Vt. The workshops are designed for nonprofit communicators looking to develop and improve their print and digital storytelling abilities and are facilitated by experienced nonprofit leaders from across the state. The sessions will focus on how effective storytelling can strengthen a nonprofit organization’s marketing, communications, fundraising, media, and outreach efforts. Nonprofit professionals from all fields are invited to participate by registering in advance:

• NO. BENNINGTON WORKSHOP: Friday, January 13, 2017

Storytelling Skills for Nonprofits – See examples of powerful storytelling by nonprofits; gain a basic understanding of strategic ways that stories can be used to share your work ￼￼and mission.

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Meg Campbell, communications director, Preservation Trust of Vermont

Location: The Left Bank, 5 Bank St., No. Bennington, VT

Partnering Org: Threshold Collaborative

Cost: $35

Register in advance: http://conta.cc/2gG8R76

￼￼￼• RICHMOND WORKSHOPS: Tuesday, January 17, 2017

(2 workshops: please register separately for morning and afternoon sessions)

Adventure’s Other Half: Storytelling to Elevate Impact of Service – How can sharing stories deepen the work we do? This session will focus on the use of storytelling and the narrative perspective as a means for deepening the varied objectives and missions in nonprofit work.

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Jason S. Frishman, PsyD, Networks, Inc.

Location: Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St., Richmond, VT

Cost: $20

Register in advance: http://conta.cc/2gYgy89

￼￼How to Think Like a Journalist to Share Your Nonprofit’s Story – Learn from a veteran journalist and nonprofit development professional how to share your nonprofit stories with traditional media outlets.

Time: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Becky Holt, director, development & communications, Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS)

Location: Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St., Richmond, VT

Cost: $20

Register in advance: http://conta.cc/2hniNmc

￼￼• ST. JOHNSBURY WORKSHOP: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Pitch Fest: How to Connect Your Nonprofit’s Stories to a Wider Audience – Join us for a combination of skill-sharing and colleague networking. Try out story ideas you want to pitch to the media; learn pre-writing story shortcuts. Let’s collaborate, not compete!

￼Time: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Facilitator: Helen Chantal Pike, director, development & communications, Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging

Location: Catamount Arts Center, 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT

Cost: Free!

Register in advance: http://conta.cc/2h6BsoS

￼￼“With the expanding number of voices in online and social media spheres, it has become essential to convey one’s message and mission more effectively than ever,” said Meg Campbell, founding partner, Vermont Story Lab (and communications director, Preservation Trust of Vermont). “We are delighted to have nonprofit colleagues stepping up to share their deep knowledge with the wider community.”

Vermont Story Lab, generously supported by the Vermont Community Foundation, was formed in 2016 to draw together the expertise of many nonprofit professionals across the state to build a robust network of storytelling for change. The Lab provides training through regional and statewide events, connects nonprofit professionals for expertise-sharing and cross-mentoring, and hosts a resource-rich digital hub online. More information can be found at: vermontstorylab.org.