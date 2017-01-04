Vermont PBS to Carry Gov. Scott’s Inauguration Live

News Release — Vermont PBS

Jan. 3, 2017

Contact:

Julia Andrews

[email protected]

or 802-655-4891

Phil Scott’s Inauguration as the Governor of Vermont will be carried live on Vermont PBS on Thursday, January 5 starting at 1:30. Vermont PBS will carry the live broadcast on its main channel, stream it live at www.vermontpbs.org/live, and also broadcast it via Facebook Live. The broadcast will also re-air at 8 pm that night.

What:

Governor Phil Scott’s Inauguration

When:

Thursday, January 5 at 1:30

Where:

Also live broadcast on Vermont PBS and www.vermontpbs.org/live,

and on Vermont PBS’ Facebook page live

For more information, contact Julia Andrews at [email protected] or 802-655-4891.