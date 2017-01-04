 

Vermont PBS to Carry Gov. Scott’s Inauguration Live

Jan. 4, 2017, 9:29 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont PBS
Jan. 3, 2017

Contact:
Julia Andrews
[email protected]
or 802-655-4891

Phil Scott’s Inauguration as the Governor of Vermont will be carried live on Vermont PBS on Thursday, January 5 starting at 1:30. Vermont PBS will carry the live broadcast on its main channel, stream it live at www.vermontpbs.org/live, and also broadcast it via Facebook Live. The broadcast will also re-air at 8 pm that night.

What:
Governor Phil Scott’s Inauguration

When:
Thursday, January 5 at 1:30

Where:
Also live broadcast on Vermont PBS and www.vermontpbs.org/live,
and on Vermont PBS’ Facebook page live

For more information, contact Julia Andrews at [email protected] or 802-655-4891.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont PBS to Carry Gov. Scott’s Inauguration Live"