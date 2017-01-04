Small Business Looks to Inaugural Address for Pro-Growth Agenda

News Release — NFIB

Jan. 4, 2017

Contact:

Shawn Shouldice

802-498-0059

[email protected]

MONTPELIER (January 4, 2017): The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) will be tuned into Governor Scott’s inaugural address tomorrow as he lays the foundation for his first year in office. Vermont’s largest small business advocacy group is hopeful that he will kick off this legislative session by proposing policy ideas that will strengthen the state’s economy as well as reduce the regulatory burden on small employers.

“Phil Scott brings the perfect combination of public and private sector experience to his service as Governor. As Lieutenant Governor, he implemented the Vermont Everyday Jobs program that often highlighted the challenges that small business owners in Vermont face on a day to day basis,” according to Shawn Shouldice, who serves as NFIB Vermont’s State Director. “Most importantly to our members, Governor-Elect Scott has owned and operated his own small business for decades, and we have tremendous confidence in his ability to use this first-hand knowledge to empower the small business sector.”

Scott’s inaugural address will take place tomorrow afternoon. Throughout his campaign, Governor-Elect Scott focused on not only retaining jobs in Vermont but attracting new and innovative businesses to bolster the economy.

“Focusing on making Vermont more affordable was certainly something that helped Governor-Elect Scott obtain the support of the small business community. After seeing the implementation of a mandatory paid leave law last year, the small business sector is increasingly concerned about the costs associated with simply complying with new state-imposed mandates,” continued Shouldice. “We are optimistic that with his personal experience as well as his vast understanding of state government, as Governor, Mr. Scott will do everything he can to keep legislators focused on reducing regulations and making Vermont more business friendly.”

For more information about NFIB, please visit www.nfib.com.