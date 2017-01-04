PSB effort to increase transparency hits a hurdle

A switchover to a new file management system is temporarily making it harder for the public to access Public Service Board documents.

Most of the board’s orders currently aren’t online but should be available and searchable on a revamped website within weeks, state officials say.

All PSB orders remain available at its office in Montpelier, and administrators say the board clerk will email copies of cases by request until the new systems are more fully functioning.

The board in recent weeks revamped its website , while at the same time unveiling a new system for managing documents and case files . But while the site and the case management system both work, only a few of the documents the new system catalogs are available.

Nearly all documents in Public Service Board cases will be filed through the new system by Jan. 17, board administrators say, as opposed to the current system, which consists almost entirely of paper and ink. Contractors should have loaded the contents of many of these paper files into the board’s online document management system by then as well, they say.

“The intent is to make the system easier to use and more accessible to the public,” said the board’s general counsel, June Tierney. “But there’s no question that in the transition, there are certain hiccups that are going to occasion some difficulty for people, and that’s something the board deeply regrets.”

Tierney attributed the delay to simultaneous deadlines for two projects.

The Legislature last year ordered state agencies to retool their websites by Dec. 31. The board imposed the same deadline for its new document management system, Tierney said. Although separate, the two upgrades couldn’t be disentangled, she said.

The board took every precaution to avoid the kind of mistakes that have plagued other large-scale information technology efforts, Tierney said, and that could have contributed to the delay.

The new system is the culmination of nearly a decade of efforts to modernize the board’s handling of case files, she said. The board is responsible for regulating utilities.

Board Chair James Volz initiated the move, Tierney said, in line with a shift in the board’s approach meant to increase public engagement.

“It’s a reflection of the times,” she said. “Through technology, the state government has grown more accessible, and through that the expectation has grown that it will be more accessible.”

“The process is changing … and the tone of the discourse is changing, to meet the feedback we’ve gotten from the public at large and from officials who have been elected to represent those people in the Legislature,” Tierney said.

The new case management system replaces one that could provide online only board orders, not the numerous documents parties filed that led to those orders, said Ann Bishop, the board’s chief economist and the project manager for the document system upgrade.

The state hired a vendor for the content management upgrade in partnership with the Department of Public Service, which will also make use of the system after its own fashion, Bishop said.

“The vendor worked well with us, in configuring the system to meet our needs and the board’s needs,” Bishop said. “That’s going to become more apparent when we have the opportunity to put more cases and documents in the system.”

The Public Service Board is offering workshops and other training resources for users of the new website and document management system, with public workshops beginning Friday at the Pavilion building in Montpelier.

Anyone can search cases or file comments with the board through the new system, but users must create an account to open documents.

The board has also included on its new website instructions meant to help members of the public participate in proceedings.

Until more documents are loaded, people can email a request to board clerk Judith Whitney at [email protected] , and she will email available cases at her earliest convenience, Tierney said.

The board invites public comments about the site, the document management system or anything else, Tierney said.