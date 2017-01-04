 

Green Up Vermont Annual Student Contests for Writing and Poster Design

News Release — Green Up Vermont
January 3, 2017

Contact:
Melinda Vieux, President, Green Up Vermont, 802-229-4586
,[email protected]

Any student K-12 may submit one entry each for Green Up Vermont’s annual contests for poster design and for writing. Entries must be received by January 31st. One poster design is selected as the official Green Up Day 2017 poster, promoting Green Up Day, the first Saturday in May. Poster entries should be 11×14 inches, created by hand, without the aid of computers, and must include the words “Green Up Vermont.” Writing entries should be a poem or essay of up to 200 words about Vermont’s Green Up Day. The overall winner in each contest receives $250.

All rights for use and reproduction belong to Green Up Vermont. Entries will not be returned. All poster and writing entries must include the following information, on the back upper right hand corner: student name, grade, county, home address; parent/guardian name and phone; school name (if it is a classroom project), address, phone and teacher. Student entries do not have to be from a school classroom project; Home schooled students and students sending individual entries from home are also invited to participate.

Entries should be mailed to Green Up Vermont, P.O. Box 1191, Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, or delivered to the Green Up Vermont office at 14-16 Baldwin St.

For questions, call 802-229-4586 or 1-800-974-3259 or visit the Poster and Writing Contests page at www.greenupvermont.org for more information.

Keep Vermont green and clean!

