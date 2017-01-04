Funding Available for Programs that Increase Access to College and Career Education in Vermont

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation

January 3, 2017

Contact:

Carolyn Weir

Philanthropic Advisor for the McClure Foundation

The Vermont Community Foundation

[email protected]

802-388-3355 ext. 239

Suggested Tweet

#Funding is available for programs increasing access to career & college education in #VT thru @McClureVtFdn http://ow.ly/h9Vc307EA2R #vted

The J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation has announced available funding for the 2017-18 school year to support projects that create systemic improvement in the access all Vermonters have to postsecondary and career education. A supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, the McClure Foundation envisions a Vermont where no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant.

The McClure Foundation’s primary interest is in funding projects with statewide impact that are aligned with multi-sector postsecondary attainment or workforce development efforts. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $60,000. For the 2017-18 school year, McClure Foundation funding will prioritize projects that accomplish one or more of the following: encourage equal access to career and technical education programs that articulate pathways to further education and training; promote postsecondary attainment for low-income students, first-generation college students, adult learners and/or veterans—particularly those enrolled in the Vermont State Colleges; further the equitable implementation of recent state legislation including the Flexible Pathways Initiative; and build partnerships between employers and academic institutions.

A primary goal of the McClure Foundation’s grantmaking program is to improve education and training pathways to jobs listed in Pathways to Promising Careers, a new resource published in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor. Pathways identifies 54 promising jobs expected to pay at least $20/hour and have at least 100 openings over the next decade. The resource is available online at www.mcclurevt.org/pathways.

Nonprofits and municipal entities interested in applying for funding can submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) by 5:00 p.m. February 6, 2017. Additional information about the grant round is available at www.mcclurevt.org.