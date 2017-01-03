Southwestern Vermont Health Care Teams with Stratton Foundation on 24 Hours of Stratton

Press Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

Jan. 2, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Brenon Jowett

Communications & Marketing Specialist

Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214

[email protected]

BENNINGTON, VT—January 2, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is proud to partner with the Stratton Foundation to present the Foundation’s landmark event, 24 Hours of Stratton, on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Stratton Mountain Resort.

The fifth annual 24 Hours of Stratton is a family-friendly, active and healthy event which offers the one-of-a-kind opportunity to ski or ride around the clock. Proceeds benefit the Stratton Foundation, whose mission is to alleviate childhood poverty in Vermont.

Skiers and riders can enjoy the slopes, live music, spectator events, fireworks, good food, and great times, all for a great cause. In addition, SVHC is offering contests, prizes, and kids’ activities in the Base Lodge throughout the event. SVHC’s own Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians will be on hand for fun, interactive activities and question sessions.

SVHC’s team consists of more than 30 skiers and riders representing many hospital practices and departments. Those interested in skiing and riding for the cause should visit stratton.com/24 to register.