Southwestern Vermont Health Care Teams with Stratton Foundation on 24 Hours of Stratton

Press Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
Jan. 2, 2017
Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]
BENNINGTON, VT—January 2, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is proud to partner with the Stratton Foundation to present the Foundation’s landmark event, 24 Hours of Stratton, on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Stratton Mountain Resort.
The fifth annual 24 Hours of Stratton is a family-friendly, active and healthy event which offers the one-of-a-kind opportunity to ski or ride around the clock. Proceeds benefit the Stratton Foundation, whose mission is to alleviate childhood poverty in Vermont.
Skiers and riders can enjoy the slopes, live music, spectator events, fireworks, good food, and great times, all for a great cause. In addition, SVHC is offering contests, prizes, and kids’ activities in the Base Lodge throughout the event. SVHC’s own Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians will be on hand for fun, interactive activities and question sessions.
SVHC’s team consists of more than 30 skiers and riders representing many hospital practices and departments. Those interested in skiing and riding for the cause should visit stratton.com/24 to register.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.