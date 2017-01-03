Solar Canopy: New Innovation Expands Solar to Home and Business

News Release — SunCommon

Jan. 3, 2017

Contact:

Emily McManamy, SunCommon

802.882.8653

[email protected]

Vermont’s New Governor Celebrates Local Business Innovation

WHAT: SunCommon unveils its latest innovation, the Solar Canopy. This timber frame solar structure is a first for Vermont and expands solar access beyond the traditional rooftop and backyard. The Solar Canopy allows all Vermont households and businesses to go solar over their driveway, parking lot, patio, woodpile, or create a functional, new, outdoor space.

“Vermont is a beautiful place, and we want solar to fit into our built environment and working landscape. I designed SunCommon’s new Solar Canopy to be both beautiful and functional, embracing Vermont’s classic heritage and its clean energy future.” – James Moore, co-founder of SunCommon.

“Minimizing the environmental impact of our business is one of our cooperative’s core values. Now we are ready to enter the arena of renewable energy generation. This solar project is a great first step since we don’t have a lot of space and our roof was not an option. The Solar Canopy is an opportunity to both generate renewable energy and provide a little protection to our customers from Vermont’s weather.” – Kari Bradley, General Manager of Hunger Mountain Coop.

WHO: Governor Phil Scott

James Moore, Co-founder of SunCommon

Kari Bradley, General Manager of Hunger Mountain Coop

Karen Glitman, SunCommon Solar Canopy Customer

WHEN: Monday January 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: SunCommon Solar Canopy at Hunger Mountain Coop

623 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602

VISUALS: Press conference at Hunger Mountain Coop will be held beneath SunCommon’s Solar Canopy – a beautiful timber frame structure featuring two-sided, glass solar panels.