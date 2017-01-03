Shumlin pardons 192 people for marijuana possession

The batch of pardons brings the total the outgoing governor has issued during his six-year tenure to 208, according to a spokesperson. The administration claims that total sets a record for the most by any Vermont governor.Shumlin, who leaves office this week, announced in December he would consider offering pardons for people who were convicted of possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, as long as they had no felonies or violent offenses on their record.
Some 450 people applied for a pardon in the course of about two weeks.
After conducting background checks and reviewing criminal histories for violent offenses or convictions for impaired or reckless driving, Shumlin decided to pardon 192.
In a statement Tuesday, Shumlin said marijuana possession convictions should not be “an anchor” prohibiting people from moving forward with their lives. Misdemeanor charges could affect employment, college applications, international travel or professional licensing, according to his statement.
“While attitudes and laws about marijuana use are rapidly changing, there is still a harmful stigma associated with it,” Shumlin said. “My hope was to help as many individuals as I could overcome that stigma and the very real struggles that too often go along with it.”
Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana was decriminalized in Vermont in 2013, and it is possible to have possession convictions expunged through a court process.
Shumlin urged Vermont to legalize and regulate marijuana, a cause he championed during the last legislative session. Though a legalization bill passed the Senate in 2016, it stalled and died in the House.
“Vermont should follow the many states that are legalizing and regulating the use of marijuana and put to an end the incredible failure that is the War on Drugs,” he said.
The presumptive next speaker of the Vermont House, Rep. Mitzi Johnson, has said she expects the issue will come up again.
Shumlin announced he was pardoning 10 other people, including several for marijuana-related felonies, over the weekend.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
