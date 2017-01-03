Howard Center Announces Cathie Buscaglia as Agency’s New Director of Innovation

News Release — Howard Center

January 3, 2017

Contact:

Martie Majoros

(802) 488-6911; [email protected]

BURLINGTON, VT—Howard Center CEO Bob Bick recently announced the appointment of Cathie Buscaglia to the position of Director of Innovation. Cathie will be responsible for developing externally focused entrepreneurial ventures to help diversify funding to improve the financial sustainability of Howard Center in a changing and challenging funding environment with the aim of preserving service to our community.

Bick noted that during her 22-year tenure at Howard Center, “Cathie has developed and implemented innovative programs, partnerships, and collaborations to support people with developmental disabilities and their families. It is this combination of creativity, collaboration and the ability to bring concept to practice that has led to or matured a number of key programmatic innovations.”

Cathie joined Howard Center in 1994 as a program manager in Developmental Services and for the past 10 years has been the Director of Children and Family Services. During this time, Cathie helped to establish SUCCEED and Avenue 7, two innovative programs that rely on successful community collaborations to provide enhanced opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and autism. In addition, Cathie has collaborated to bring Project SEARCH, a business-led collaboration, to Burlington and co-founded Zoe’s Race, an annual walk/run that raises funds to help make home accessibility modifications.

Cathie lives in Monkton with her family.

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].