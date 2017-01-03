Gov. Shumlin Appoints Dennis Wygmans as Addison County State’s Attorney

News Release — Gov. Peter Shumlin
January 3, 2017
Contact:
Scott Coriell
[email protected]
Montpelier – Gov. Peter Shumlin has appointed Dennis Wygmans as Addison County’s State’s Attorney. Wygmans fills an opening created when former Addison County State’s Attorney David Fenster was appointed to the Vermont Superior Court. The Governor will swear in Wygmans tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office.
Wygmans has served as a Deputy State’s Attorney in both Chittenden and Addison counties since 2013. Before that he had his own practice with offices in Brattleboro and Winooski. Wygmans is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Seton Hall University School of Law.
“I’m proud to be able to appoint Dennis to this important position,” Gov. Shumlin said. “I am especially impressed by his willingness to think innovatively about criminal justice reform in Vermont, something I feel strongly about. I have no doubt that Dennis will serve the people of Addison County well, working to administer justice fairly and with compassion.”
“I am both excited and honored to serve the people of Addison County as State’s Attorney,” said Wygmans. “Fairness and opportunity are the hallmarks of any great system of criminal justice. By accepting Governor Shumlin’s appointment I am committing to strive for a system that is fair, and to bring opportunity to a system that has sometimes lacked it.”
