Girl Scouts 2017 Cookie Season Is Officially Underway!

News Release – Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

January 3, 2017

Contact:

April Guilmet,

[email protected]

NEW HAMPSHIRE & VERMONT| 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies. When a girl participates in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, she is exposed to unique experiences and learns essential life skills, her confidence soars, and the leader in her begins to step up in powerful, everyday ways—when she raises her hand to speak up, when she says “yes” to a challenge, or when she finds the silver lining in a bad day. Your Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps make it all possible.

This year, along with our iconic flavors, we are introducing a new cookie, the Girl Scout S’mores Cookie: a premium graham cracker sandwich cookie filled with creamy chocolate and fluffy marshmallow. Girl Scouts are currently taking orders and cookies will be delivered the last week of February into the beginning of March- which also marks the beginning of cookie booth sales.

Can’t wait for cookies? Be sure and ask a local Girl Scout about Digital Cookie. Tell her you’re interested in becoming a Digital Cookie platform customer—and she’ll take it from there!

Don’t know a Girl Scout? You can still help girls learn essential skills and do amazing things by buying cookies at your local cookie booth beginning on February 24.

Girl Scouts from across New Hampshire and Vermont will gather at two locations this month to officially kick off the start of Cookie Season. Our exciting cookie rallies, which will take place on January 7 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, VT, and at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on January 14, will be jam-packed with exciting hands-on activities to help Girl Scouts gear up for a successful (and fun!) season. Each event is unique; Vermont Cookie Rally will include a live owl demonstration, along with an appearance by our 2017 Girl Scout Cookie mascot, “Allie the Owl” on January 7 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, VT. While the New Hampshire Cookie Rally is followed by the Girl Scout Friends and Family Day on January 14th at the SNHU Arena, in Manchester with the Monarchs. To purchase tickets for the game visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.

For more information, call 888-474-9686, or visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 13,500 members throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.