Shumlin pardons son of former candidate for vice president

Gov. Peter Shumlin has pardoned the son of a former candidate for vice president.

John Zaccaro Jr., the son of Geraldine Ferraro, was convicted of selling cocaine while he was a student at Middlebury College. Zaccaro sold $25 worth of cocaine to an undercover Vermont State Police trooper in 1986. He was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to four months in prison. But instead of going to jail, he was held under house arrest for three months. UPI reported at the time that he served time in a “posh” Burlington apartment.

Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president and ran on the Democratic ticket with presidential candidate Walter Mondale in 1984. Ferraro died in 2011.

Zaccaro is now a real estate developer in New York City.

The governor’s pardon is one of 10 he made last week, on top of six previous pardons.

Shumlin last month announced that he would offer pardons for small marijuana possession convictions to people who have not been charged with felonies for other crimes.

Vermont decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot two years ago. Shumlin has said it makes sense that with the new law in place and legislative discussion of marijuana legalization to pardon people previously convicted of pot possession.

More than 400 individuals applied for pardons. The application period closed Dec. 25.

The pardons are expected to be issued before Shumlin’s last day in office on Jan. 4.

“I believe in second chances, and I believe we as a society will continue to move towards a more sensible approach to drug addiction and criminal justice,” Shumlin said. “As governor, I am honored to be able help people move past their mistakes and help relieve what can essentially amount a life-sentence of burden and stigma.”

Here is a rundown of nine of the 16 pardons that have been granted by the governor. This information comes directly from a press release from the Shumlin administration.

