Shumlin pardons son of former candidate for vice president

John Zaccaro Jr., the son of Geraldine Ferraro, was convicted of selling cocaine while he was a student at Middlebury College. Zaccaro sold $25 worth of cocaine to an undercover Vermont State Police trooper in 1986. He was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to four months in prison. But instead of going to jail, he was held under house arrest for three months. UPI reported at the time that he served time in a “posh” Burlington apartment.
Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president and ran on the Democratic ticket with presidential candidate Walter Mondale in 1984. Ferraro died in 2011.
Zaccaro is now a real estate developer in New York City.
The governor’s pardon is one of 10 he made last week, on top of six previous pardons.
Shumlin last month announced that he would offer pardons for small marijuana possession convictions to people who have not been charged with felonies for other crimes.
Vermont decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot two years ago. Shumlin has said it makes sense that with the new law in place and legislative discussion of marijuana legalization to pardon people previously convicted of pot possession.
More than 400 individuals applied for pardons. The application period closed Dec. 25.
The pardons are expected to be issued before Shumlin’s last day in office on Jan. 4.
“I believe in second chances, and I believe we as a society will continue to move towards a more sensible approach to drug addiction and criminal justice,” Shumlin said. “As governor, I am honored to be able help people move past their mistakes and help relieve what can essentially amount a life-sentence of burden and stigma.”
Here is a rundown of nine of the 16 pardons that have been granted by the governor. This information comes directly from a press release from the Shumlin administration.
Hannah Anderson was convicted of domestic assault (misdemeanor) on April 30, 1997, in Addison County. The offense occurred against her mother while Hannah was moving out of her mother’s house. Hannah is a resident of Middlebury, Vermont.
Beverly Clement was convicted of marijuana possession (felony) on August 25, 1997, in Orleans County. The offense occurred while Beverly was driving through Vermont on her way to Maine. She lives out of state.
Bruce Cohen was convicted of marijuana possession (felony) and marijuana cultivation (felony) on June 29, 1987, in Orleans County. The offenses occurred while Bruce lived on a commune in West Glover, Vermont. He is now a resident of Arizona.
Janelle Lewis was convicted of two felony counts of sexual assault on a minor on July 1, 2003, in Bennington County. Janelle is diagnosed as being developmentally disabled. The offenses occurred when a young man and under-aged boys visited Janelle at her residence in Bennington. She and her partner now live in Bellows Falls, Vermont.
Richard Mallary Jr. was convicted of sale of marijuana (felony) on May 24, 1978, in Chittenden County. The offense occurred when Richard sold three pounds of marijuana to an undercover police officer while Richard was a student at the University of Vermont. He is a resident of Westmore, Vermont.
Janet Mazza was convicted of attempted sale of cocaine (felony) and possession of cocaine (felony) on March 17, 2003, in Chittenden County. The offenses occurred when Janet tried to sell one ounce of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Janet is a resident of Colchester, Vermont.
Raymond Nott was convicted of three felony counts of unlawful mischief on January 27, 1989, in Windsor County. The offenses occurred when Raymond and his friends damaged multiple cars. Raymond lives in White River Junction, Vermont.
Linda Shatney was convicted of marijuana cultivation (felony) and reckless endangerment (misdemeanor) on March 30, 1988, in Orleans County. William Shatney was convicted of marijuana cultivation (felony) on March 30, 1988, in Orleans County. The offenses occurred at Linda and William Shatney’s residence in Greensboro, Vermont. The couple are residents of Greensboro, Vermont.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
