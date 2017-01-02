Shooting in Georgia leaves one dead, another hospitalized

Editor’s note: This story is by Daniel Schwartz, a freelancer for VTDigger.

One man is dead and another has been transported to a hospital following a suspected shooting Monday afternoon on Georgia Mountain Road in Georgia, according to a Vermont State Police press release.

Police are investigating what they say appears to be a homicide. Detectives say an initial probe indicates that the two men were driving a Kenworth truck with a trailer attached. The truck was stopped at 732 Georgia Mountain Road when the shooting occurred, police said in an press release.

Ethan Gratton, 26, who lives at the residence allegedly had a confrontation with the two men in the truck.

State police received a 911 call at about 1:50 p.m. Monday regarding a possible shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the two men lying in the road near a bridge that crossed the Lamoille River.

Gratton has been taken into custody by the Vermont State Police.

The shooting victims have been identified as Mark Brito, 27, of Fairfax who was transported to Northwest Regional Medical Center in St. Albans and then was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he is being treated for life threatening injuries, police say.

David Hill, 57, of Fairfax, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

State police say have not released the names of either man as of Monday afternoon, and the events that led to the incident are not clear.

Editor’s note: The state police corrected the location of the shooting at 10:45 p.m.